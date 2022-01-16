US west coast under tsunami warning after volcano erupts in Pacific





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) An undersea volcano erupted dramatically near the peaceful nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending tsunami waves crashing onto shore and people rushing to higher ground . Tsunami advisories have been issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the Pacific coast of the United States.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as all internet connection with Tonga was lost around 6:40 p.m. local time, said Doug Madory, director of internet analytics for the company. Kentik network intelligence.

Tonga gets its internet via an undersea cable from Suva, Fiji, which has presumably been damaged. Southern Cross Cable Network, the company running the connection, doesn’t yet know if the cable is down or simply experiencing a power outage, technical manager Dean Veverka said. He said he assumed the eruption was responsible.

The Fiji-based news site Islands Business reported that a convoy of police and military evacuated King Tupou VI from his palace near the shore. He was one of many residents heading for the higher ground.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves measuring half a meter (1.6 feet) at Nawiliwili, Kauai and 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) at Hanalei. The National Weather Service said there were reports of boats being pushed into the docks, but the danger lessened as the morning progressed.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

We are relieved that no damage was reported and only minor flooding across all islands, the tsunami center said, describing the situation in Hawaii. The tsunami advisory for the islands was lifted about 11 hours after the eruption over 4,828 kilometers (3,000 miles) away.

The violent eruption a few hours ago of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano captured by the GOES-West and Himawari-8 satellites. pic.twitter.com/PzV5v9apF6

— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 15, 2022

In Tonga, home to around 105,000 people, video posted to social media showed large waves crashing into coastal areas, swirling around houses, a church and other buildings. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue waters of the Pacific.

The New Zealand military said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to help if asked.

The Tonga Meteorological Service said a tsunami warning had been declared for the entire archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Center said waves of 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) had been detected.

A Twitter user identified as Dr. Taumoefolau posted a video showing waves crashing on the shore.

An undersea volcanic eruption has sent large tsunami waves through the peaceful nation of Tonga, forcing people to rush to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/2rbiQl2QrZ

— DW News (@dwnews) January 15, 2022

Can literally hear the eruption of the volcano, quite violent sounds, he wrote, adding in a later post: It’s raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness covers the sky.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions.

Terrestrial imaging firm Planet Labs PBC had observed the island in recent days after a new volcanic vent began erupting in late December.

Satellite images captured by the company show how the volcano has shaped the region, creating a growing island off the coast of Tonga.

The area of ​​the island appears to have increased by nearly 45% due to ashfall, Planet Labs said days before the latest activity.

After Saturday’s eruption, residents of Hawaii, Alaska and along the U.S. Pacific Coast were urged to move away from the coast to higher ground and heed specific instructions from their local emergency management officials, said Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC, an island created by the submarine volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai is seen just before a massive eruption, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

We don’t issue reviews for this length of coastline like we did — I don’t know when the last time was — but it’s definitely not an everyday experience, Snider said.

He said the crashing waves in Hawaii were just below the criteria for a more severe tsunami warning.

“It looks like everything will remain below alert level, but that’s hard to predict as this is a volcanic eruption, and were set up to measure earthquakes or sea waves. caused by earthquakes,” Snider said.

The first waves to hit the continental United States were about 33 centimeters (1.1 feet) at Nikolski, Alaska, and 59 centimeters (1.9 feet) at Adak, Alaska. A wave of about 79 centimeters (2.6 feet) was seen in Monterey, California, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

Beaches and piers have been closed in Southern California as a precaution. The National Weather Service tweeted that there were no significant flooding concerns. However, strong rip currents were possible and officials warned people to stay out of the water.

On California’s central coast, the National Weather Service reported tsunami waves reaching 1.2 meters (4 feet) and flooding in Port San Luis beach parking lots. About 200 miles (320 kilometers) along the coast, the waves were much smaller at Seal Beach in southern California, according to Michael Pless, the owner of M&M Surf School.

The waves look pretty flat, Pless said. Hopefully they reopen the beach in a few hours.

Crowds gathered at the Port of Santa Cruz in California to watch the rise and fall of boat ties at the docks. Law enforcement tried to evacuate people when severe power surges began around 7.30am

About an hour later, a surge ripped through the back lip of the harbor, filling a parking lot and low streets and afloating cars. In 2011, after the Japanese earthquake, a series of power surges cost the port $20 million in damage.

People watch as waters rise in Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Although experienced surfers consider waves reaching the west coast barely high enough to qualify as swells, the National Weather Service has warned that tsunamis cause deceptive surges powerful enough to pull people out to sea.

Residents of American Samoa were alerted to a tsunami warning by local broadcasters as well as church bells ringing across the territory on Saturday. An outdoor siren warning system was out of order. Those who lived along the shore quickly moved to higher ground.

As night fell, no damage was reported and the Hawaii-based tsunami center canceled the alert.

Authorities in the neighboring island nations of Fiji and Samoa have also issued warnings, telling people to avoid the shore due to strong currents and dangerous waves. In New Zealand, officials warned of possible storm surges from the eruption.

New Zealand’s private forecaster, Weather Watch, tweeted that people as far away as Southland, the country’s southernmost region, reported hearing sonic booms from the eruption. Others reported that many boats were damaged by a tsunami that hit a marina in Whangarei in the Northland region.

Earlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it erupted early Friday. Satellite images showed a plume 5 kilometers wide (3 miles) rising into the air about 20 kilometers (12 miles).

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano is located about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital, Nukualofa. In late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a new small island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

There is no significant difference between submarine and terrestrial volcanoes, and submarine volcanoes grow larger as they erupt, usually reaching the surface, said Hans Schwaiger, research geophysicist at the Volcano Observatory. from Alaska.

With submarine volcanoes, however, water can add to the explosiveness of the eruption as it hits lava, Schwaiger added.

Before an explosion, there is usually an increase in small local earthquakes on the volcano, but depending on its distance from land, this may not be felt by residents along the shoreline, Schwaiger said.

In 2019, Tonga lost internet access for nearly two weeks when a fiber optic cable was severed. The manager of the local cable company said at the time that a large ship may have cut the cable while dragging an anchor. Until limited satellite access was restored, people couldn’t even make international calls.

Veverka, of Southern Cross Cable Network, said limited satellite connections existed between Tonga and other parts of the world, but he was unsure whether they could be affected by power outages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-west-coast-under-tsunami-advisory-after-volcano-erupts-in-pacific/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos