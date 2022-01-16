Prince Harry said he couldn’t bring Archie and Lilybet to England without police protection.





Chris JacksonGetty Images

Harry and Meghan have settled in the United States since they stepped down from royal life in early 2020. And it turns out that today they feel they can’t return to England unless they feel they need police protection. It’s safe.

Sussexes’ legal representative issued a statement this evening after reporting an article in the Mail newspaper on Sunday that he had requested a judicial review of the Interior Ministry’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while in the UK. The statement said that Harry “inherited security risks throughout his life” and that his private security team “cannot replicate the necessary police protection while in the UK.” Go back.”

“Prince Harry inherited security risks throughout his life from birth. He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. It is not a threat to him or his family,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a personal security team for their families, but they cannot match the police protection they need while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.”

The couple received taxpayer assistance police protection while working for the royal family, but lost it when they stepped down in March 2020. Sussexes’ legal representative said they had offered to pay for Harry while he was in England, but tried to negotiate. This was rejected.

The announcement seriously undermines the chances of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet returning to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer. There was no confirmation as to who would attend, but it was hoped that Sussexes could unite with the royal family for the Queen’s milestone celebration. She has never met the Lilibet that bears her name, and since the Queen no longer travels long distances, Sussexes’ position is very likely that they will never meet.

According to a statement released this evening, Harry had offered to pay for British police protection while discussing his future within the royal family in January 2020, but his offer was “turned down”. Prince Harry said: “I am willing to cover the cost of security so as not to impose on UK taxpayers… Prince Harry’s goal was simple: to know his hometown to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK .” The statement said that when Harry visited the UK to unveil the statue of Princess Diana in July 2021, “there was no police protection and security was compromised by leaving the charity event.” It is interpreted that he was referring to the Wellchild event he attended.

The Prince requested a judicial review of his security decision in September 2021, and we will see how that decision was made. The Prince hopes to see a decision that has been “re-evaluated”.

“England will always be the home of Prince Harry and the country he wants his wife and children to be safe. Without police protection, the personal risk is too great. After nearly two years of pleading for Britain’s security, Prince Harry hopes that his petition will resolve the situation.”

Harry and Meghan live in private security at their home in Montecito, California, with two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet, who have never been to the UK.

Victoria Murphy Town & Country Contributing Editor Victoria Murphy has been reporting on the British royal family for nine years.

