UK Covid cases continue to decline as experts say Omicron infections are ‘stabilizing’





The UK reported the lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported for the month as experts said Omicron infections appeared to be “stabilizing”.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, there were 81,713 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The last time daily reported cases declined below Saturday’s figure was December 15, 2021, when 78,610 positive tests were recorded.

However, the number of cases is often lower on weekends due to reporting delays.

The latest data comes after seeing the number of daily reported cases across the UK on Friday fell below 100,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

Saturday figures indicate a nearly 33% drop in positive cases over the past seven days.

However, daily deaths reported within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 increased 45% over the same period, with an additional 287 reported on Saturday.

Many experts said the latest figures are encouraging, and Dr. Chris Smith, a consultant virologist and lecturer at the University of Cambridge, said it shows great reasons for optimism.

“I was told that 96% of the country now has antibodies to the coronavirus,” he told the BBC breakfast.

“Thanks to vaccination, the infection rate is high, and immunity is increased, so that the population is sufficiently immune to fight infection when it is much better than it used to be.

So we don’t see the strong connections of cases turn into outcomes.

Professor Linda Bauld, a public health professor at the University of Edinburgh and chief social policy adviser to the Scottish government, also told the show that the Omicron case is “stabilizing” and “it seems like things are moving in the right direction”.

Dr Susan Hopkins said there are signs of a stable number of infections in London and east and southeast England.

She said the NHS is still under a lot of pressure as about 15,500 people were admitted to the hospital last week, although Omicron was able to release patients faster because it was milder than the previous strain of coronavirus. Care – The situation is exacerbated by the absence of staff.

UK

In the UK, an additional 74,576 people have tested positive for Covid, and an additional 266 have died.

The Granite City

In Scotland, 4,469 positive cases have been confirmed and an additional 21 deaths have been reported nationally.

Northern Ireland

Another 2,668 Covid infections have been reported in Northern Ireland and no further deaths have been recorded.

Wales

Wales does not update Covid data over the weekend.

