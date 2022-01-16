What the future holds for democracy in the United StatesExBulletin





NPR’s Michel Martin talks with Harvard University political scientist Steven Levitsky about the future of American democracy.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We’re going to go back to a story that dominated political coverage earlier this week, one that you may have overlooked because it sounded like so many political mysteries or a typical little shock of political ego. Our next guest says it’s much more important than that. We’re talking about the decision earlier this week by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, to insist that she would not support her party by changing the Senate filibuster rule, not even for the limited purpose of passing a suffrage bill. She was, of course, joined in that decision by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and all Senate Republicans. And while the fights over filibuster rules and the Capitol standoff may seem insignificant or business as usual, our next guest says they’re a symptom of something more dangerous — the backsliding of democracy. American.

Steven Levitsky is professor of government at Harvard University and co-author of “How Democracies Die”. He argues that they usually die not through coups or violent overthrows, but more gradually through polarization, the erosion of democratic norms, and efforts to limit access to the ballot. And he is with us now. Steven Levitsky, thank you very much for joining us.

STEVEN LEVITSKY: Thanks for inviting me.

MARTIN: So we should mention up front that this week you spoke with Democratic senators about your research and what it tells us about threats to American democracy. You were asked not to divulge the contents of this meeting – fair enough. But given what you saw on Capitol Hill, I’m just wondering, do you think your message was heard?

LEVITSKY: It’s hard to say, but it doesn’t look like Democrats have the unanimity they need to change the filibuster rules to pass critical legislation proving our election. So in that sense, no. I mean, if we were hoping to generate consensus to end the filibuster, we haven’t.

MARTIN: I just wanted to take a step back and talk about your larger research. When some people think of threats to democracy, I think people would think of violent attempts to overthrow the government. And we have just observed the first anniversary of the January 6 popular attack on the Capitol, the purpose of which was to interfere with the certification of the elections. But you argued that democracies generally do not die by violent overthrows but by the erosion of democratic standards. Talk a little more, if you want, about what that looks like and if you think we’re seeing that now.

LEVITSKY: I don’t want to underestimate the importance of January 6, and as bad as the symptom of January 6 is, it’s probably not how American democracy would die if it died. Elected autocrats – almost always the first thing they do, the first thing they try to do is capture the arbiter, is put loyalists in the courts, in the prosecutor’s office general, the prosecutor’s office, in election authorities, in intelligence agencies, in all places that allow the law to be used as a partisan weapon both to shield the government from inquiry and to investigate and punish rivals.

MARTIN: So that’s where I want to pick up on the filibuster because it’s so relevant to all the things we’re talking about here. But let’s just talk about the present moment. The argument most conservative Republicans and Democrats use is that changing it discourages parties from working together. And that’s something that Senator Sinema has cited many times, that she’s looking for durable, bipartisan solutions because that’s what she says she approves of. How does a rule like this fit into building democracy? Is there a similar rule in other countries? Is there any merit to this argument that this rule actually helps these parties work together? Because we certainly don’t see that right now.

LEVITSKY: No. I think there’s very little merit to that, actually. Filibuster is a rule. It allows a partisan minority to systematically and definitively block the agenda of a legislative majority. It’s downright undemocratic, which is why no established democracy on earth has anything like the filibuster except the United States. And so for most of our history, the filibuster was very rarely used. Few data – between 1917 and 1970 there was on average one buccaneer per year. Senators exercised restraint in the use of buccaneers.

Starting only in the 70s, picking up again in the 80s and 90s but really accelerating in the early 21st century that the filibuster, rather than being something that was only used once a year, is used to every major piece of legislation. It became a permanent minority veto. It never was historically, but it is now, over the past 20 years. What Kyrsten Sinema stands for is therefore not something designed by the founders. The founders opposed it. It is not something that existed during the golden age of American democracy because the filibuster was not used during the golden age of democracy. It’s something that emerged in the 21st century at a time when American democracy was highly polarized and increasingly dysfunctional. He only existed in this way at a time when American democracy was not working. So I don’t know what to keep.

MARTIN: As a professor of political science who has a long-term view, who looks at these issues both historically and also transnationally, is there anything, in your opinion, that encourages you?

LEVITSKY: Yes. I think the United States has the opportunity to do something that is truly unique in the history of the world, and that is to become a truly multiracial democracy. We became a multiracial democracy on paper in 1965, but we will not be a true multiracial democracy until individuals from each ethnic group are treated equally by the state. We have made tremendous progress in this direction. We are becoming a much more diverse and racially equal society.

It is precisely this movement towards multiracial democracy that Trumpism repels. But I think we will get there because the multiracial democratic coalition in this country is in the majority, it is growing and it is particularly pronounced among the younger generations. But I actually think we have a good chance of getting there. And when we come to the other side, the United States has a chance to become a multiracial democracy that can be a model for the world.

MARTIN: It was Steven Levitsky. He is a professor of government at Harvard University and co-author of “How Democracies Die”. Professor Levitsky, thank you very much for speaking to us.

LEVITSKY: Thank you for inviting me.

