Last nine years, all among the 10 hottest of all time, according to the United States





With the exception of September and December, every month of 2021 had Arctic sea ice levels in the top 10 lowest levels for those respective months, a US agency said in its annual climate report.

The nine years spanning 2013-2021 all rank among the 10 warmest on record, according to an annual report a US agency released on Thursday, with the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis.

For 2021, the average temperature on global surfaces was 1.51 degrees Fahrenheit (0.84 degrees Celsius) above the 20th century average, making the year the sixth warmest in the global record, which dates back to 1880.

“Of course, all of this is due to increasing concentrations of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide,” Russell Vose, senior climatologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told reporters.

“There’s probably a 99% chance that 2022 will be in the top 10, 50-50, maybe a little less, that it will be in the top 5, and a 10% chance that it will be first “barring an unforeseen event like a major volcanic eruption or a large comet hitting Earth, he said.

On Thursday itself, the mercury reached a sweltering 123.3F (50.7C) in the coastal town of Onslow, Western Australia, making it the hottest day on record in the country.

NOAA uses the 21-year period from 1880 to 1900 as a proxy to assess pre-industrial conditions, and found that the global land and ocean temperature in 2021 was 1.87F (1.04C) above average. .

A separate global temperature analysis released by NASA had 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth hottest on record.

Both datasets vary very slightly from the European Union’s Copernicus climate change service in their assessment, which had 2021 as the fifth warmest on records dating back to the mid-19th century.

But the global convergence of trends increases scientists’ confidence in their conclusions.

The increase in the abundance of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution is primarily the result of human activity and is largely responsible for the observed increases.

Climate scientists say keeping turn-of-the-century warming to less than 2.7°F (1.5°C) is crucial to avoid the worst impacts from mega-storms to mass deaths in coral reefs and the decimation of coastal communities.

At the current rate of warming, the planet could reach 1.5°C in the 2030s.

“But it’s not the case that at 1.4 everything is fine and at 1.6 everything went wild,” said NASA climate expert Gavin Schmidt.

The impacts have been increasingly felt in recent years, including record-breaking wildfires in Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1,000-year heat wave in North America, and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, United States and Europe.

Last year, nearly 700 people also died in the contiguous United States due to extreme weather events, such as Hurricane Ida, and a maximum temperature in Sicily of nearly 120F, a European record. it is verified.

arctic boost

The heat records seen in 2021 came despite starting the year in a cold phase thanks to an El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) episode across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The heating may also have been partially offset by the resumption of activities that created heat-reflecting aerosols, which were weaker during the 2020 COVID-related lockdowns, Schmidt said.

The northern hemisphere land surface temperature was the third highest on record. The Southern Hemisphere’s surface temperature in 2021 was the ninth highest on record.

Land heat records were broken in parts of northern Africa, southern Asia and southern South America in 2021, while record sea surface temperatures were seen in parts of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

No cold records were broken for land or ocean areas.

The average annual snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere was 9.3 million square miles (24.3 million square kilometers), the seventh smallest extent of annual snow cover in the 1967-2021 record.

Meanwhile, with the exception of September and December, every month of 2021 had Arctic sea ice levels in the 10 lowest levels for those respective months.

Overall, the Arctic is warming about three times faster than the global average, adding to sea level rise and the release of more carbon dioxide and methane from the permafrost, an effect known as “Arctic amplification”.

