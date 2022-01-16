Prince Harry said it was ‘unsafe’ to bring his family to England. Read the full statement





The Duke of Sussex insisted he could not travel to England with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The 37-year-old, who resigned from his royal duties in 2020 but remains sixth in line to the throne, threatened legal action against the Interior Ministry.

He wants to bring his son Archie and daughter Lilibet home, but insists he can’t.

Megan and Archie haven’t returned to the UK since the couple left the royal family in 2019, and Lilibet hasn’t set foot in the country where her dad was born.

Lawyers representing the Duke of Sussex said visits by him and his family would be subject to judicial review if continued security was not provided.

His legal team said in a statement that his security was “threatening” when Harry unveiled a statue of his mother Diana at Kensington Palace last summer.

“Inherited in security threats from birth,” Harry said with his family, “I can’t go home,” and “a well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threat.”

Lawyers said bringing Meghan and her children without police protection was “a personal risk too great”.

The Duke has visited England twice in the past two years for the unveiling of the statue in July of last year and the funeral of Prince Philip three months earlier, but Meghan and the children have both stayed in the United States.

Harry alleges that his US-based privacy team does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to British intelligence information necessary to keep the Sussex family safe.

“England will always be the home of Prince Harry and the country he wants his wife and children to be safe,” the statement said.

Duke sought judicial review of the Interior Ministry’s decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection while in England.

His representatives said UK taxpayers would not have to bear the cost, but the private security team said they could not “replicate” the protection they needed.

He added that he initially offered to pay police protection for himself and his family in January 2020, but was not accepted.

During a visit to London last summer, Harry’s car was chased by photographers and he felt uneasy about his safety.

One source said in an email on Sunday:

“He thinks the decision to remove security is wrong.

“A few months ago, Harry’s attorney sent a precautionary protocol to the Department of Home Affairs. This is essentially a harbinger of judicial review.”

If the case proceeds, it could lead to a legal battle between the Minister of Government and the Duke in the High Court.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, last summer.

“Prince Harry has inherited security risks throughout his life from birth. He holds sixth in line to the throne and has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been well-documented by the neo-Nazis. exposed to the threat of extremism.

“His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. There is no threat to him and his family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a private security team for their family, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family would have a home for the family. You can’t go back to home.

“The Duke first offered to personally pay the cost of British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020. The offer was rejected. He is willing to cover the cost of security so as not to impose on UK taxpayers. there is.

“As is widely known, those who have resigned from public office and are at risk of inherent threats receive free police protection. Prince Harry’s goal was simple: to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in England. Children can know his hometown.

“When he unveils a statue honoring his mother who died on his last visit to England in July 2021, his security was threatened as there was no police protection while he was leaving for a charity event.

“After another attempt to negotiate was rejected, he requested a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decisions behind the security process, as he hopes it can be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protections required. .

“England will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe. A lack of police protection is too personal at risk.

“Prince Harry hopes that his petition will resolve the situation after nearly two years of pleading for Britain’s security. This is due to a British tabloid leak, and with covert timing, we need to disclose the setting of the statement.” I think.” Get the facts straight.”

