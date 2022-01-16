UK weather: sub-zero freezing, minus one degree before snow lasts all week





Forecasters are expecting temperatures to drop to minus 1 degree this night.

UK Weather: Forecast for Sunday 16 January

Ice-cold temperatures hover below freezing this week, with extreme cold opening the way for a snowstorm later this month.

Meteorological forecasters expect mercury to drop to minus 1 degree Celsius over the next seven days, with cold temperatures staying in single digits every night and slightly above 5 degrees Celsius during the day.

Frozen conditions will lead to a path of snow that is expected to hit parts of the island on Friday, January 28th.

WXCharter meteorologists say they will see the first snow in Scotland before it moves south, according to Sun Online.

East Anglia is expected to see some winter showers in early January 29th, with parts between Aberdeen and Hampshire before snow on Sunday 30th January.

Snow is expected in the UK by the end of January

video:

Dad)

The approaching arctic chill follows the latest trend after the weather service warned of a -5C condition amid thick icy fog on Friday.

Temperatures will be milder during the sun this week, with highs of 10C in the southwest and typically staying near the 6 or 7C mark.

But as night approaches, it looks set to be early in the morning on Tuesday as the cold is fading with the bone-chilling chills of -1C seen in Wales on the coldest night of the week.

The coldest temperatures are expected to hit the UK on Tuesday morning.

video:

Dad)

Birmingham and London are likely to record a low of 1 degree Celsius on that cold morning when Swindon drops below freezing.

Temperatures in East England will struggle to stay below freezing and are likely to be 1C conditions.

This cold front will hit York and Newcastle upon Tyne along the east coast.

The Brits of Scotland and Northern Ireland today may be getting some winter sunshine as conditions generally remain dry across the UK, but there is a chance of some rain in southern England and central England this afternoon.

It will freeze overnight, with most morning frosts

video:

Alami Live News.)

Frost will continue through tomorrow morning, with the chillies becoming noticeably cooler tonight.

Monday will start to get chilly, but mostly dry weather with a chance of rain in the north will continue.

Last Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration warned that “it will be a cold and frosty night, so bring a hot water bottle” with an extreme cold of minus 5 degrees Celsius expected at night.

Despite the sharp drop in temperatures, the British still expect no snow.

Today’s MET Office Outlook:

Today will be some of the best sunshine across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Dry in many areas, but early showers in the far south and occasional showers in northern England this morning and central England this afternoon.

Tonight:

Most areas are dry with long sunny periods and patches of fog. The north is cloudy and windy, with occasional rain. It’s colder than last night when the frost spread.

Monday:

After a chilly start, most of the area is clear, dry and bright, with plenty of sunshine once the early fog clears. In the far north it is cloudy and sometimes rains.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

On Tuesday, some areas start off with cold, misty weather followed by sunny weather. The rain later arrives in the northwest and sinks south, but will soften by Wednesday. Thursday, dry with a sunny order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-sub-zero-freeze-25959275

