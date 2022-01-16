Tsunami advisory issued for US west coast after volcanic eruption in Tonga





The eruption of an undersea volcano near Tonga has caused massive waves along the coast of the Pacific island nation and prompted tsunami advisories for the west coast of the United States, the Associated reported on Saturday. Press.

A plume of ash and gas from the eruption rose nearly 12 miles above the Pacific Ocean, according to AP. It also caused a sonic boom which could be heard in Alaska.

What’s going on in Tonga?

According to AP:

After the eruption, tsunami waves up to 2.7 feet high slammed into Tonga’s shores, causing many people on the coast to run to higher ground for safety. King Tonga Tupou VI was evacuated from his palace, which sits near the shore, and taken to higher ground by police and military troops. Internet service in Tonga was disrupted by the eruption, meaning many government websites and sources were unable to provide official updates on the situation. Family members and friends also had difficulty communicating with each other about their safety. The New Zealand military has said it stands ready to offer help to Tonga if needed. Fiji and Samoa have also issued warnings to stay away from coastal areas in the event of strong waves. What is the tsunami advisory for the west coast of the United States? The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the west coast of the United States on Saturday morning, The New York Times reported. Residents of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington have been warned to stay away from the coastline and head to higher ground, according to AP. Rising water levels have caused flooding in parts of California, with waves over four feet high measured at Port San Luis Harbor, which sits between San Jose and Los Angeles, according to the Times. AP reported that waves in Hawaii nearly reached criteria for a more severe tsunami warning. The advisory in Hawaii has already been lifted. What do we know about the volcano? The underwater volcano that erupted on Saturday is called the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai Volcano, and it lies about 40 miles from Tonga’s capital, Nukualofa, in the Pacific Ocean, according to AP. There had been some activity from the volcano in December, but it stopped on January 3 this year, CNN reported. Underwater volcanoes are similar to terrestrial volcanoes; however, underwater volcanoes can get bigger when they erupt, and water can make lava more explosive, per AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/u-s-world/2022/1/15/22885744/an-undersea-volcano-erupted-near-tonga-tsunami-advisory-u-s-west-coast-california-hawaii The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos