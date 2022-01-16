We took the train from ‘Britain’s Worst Station’ and went to see if it really was that bad





Birchwood train station is the worst train station in Cheshire according to online reviews.

Situated on the bustling route between Liverpool and Manchester, the world’s first intercity line, this small station has received numerous negative reviews on Google.

Horrible Cold Station wrote one reviewer, full of people smashing windows and urinating on platforms. Platform 2 doesn’t keep the waiting room open until very late, so you’ll freeze to death in the winter. As a result, people have to stand in the cold and rain. All trains are always delayed. Terrible and poor vial [sic] And it’s not enough.”

Another man who went on to call Birchwood “the worst in England” wrote, “It’s a total mess.”

CheshireLive went to try the station. It certainly can’t be all that bad. Can you?

It’s snowing. The bulletin board tells us to wait for the train at 12:41. But it’s 12:50. Time has stopped. Stuck in the middle of nowhere.

I drop my head at The Divine Comedy, the old book I’m holding, and Infernal Birchwood melts into the pages.

purgatory.

“This is Limbo.” Said Virgil, “Birchwood Station”, my intellectual guide. The digital clock ticks coldly on a quiet platform.

Let’s descend now into that blind world of which he speaks pale.

He led me down a rusty staircase to a PVC bridge, where you can see the M6’s unspoiled scenery behind the wetlands, an expansive parking lot, wavy retail outlets, and a metallic gray sky.

Rusty stairs at Birchwood Station

Commuters on the platform are upright as they sprint across the track, but show no signs of life or movement. The Manchester train is now 20 minutes late.

I am among them,” Virgil said, looking into their invisible eyes as he walked between the statue-like passengers, “we live by our desires, hopelessly, because we have been lost and have been punished.

PVC legs

The name Infernal Birchwood comes from the surrounding birch trees. Now down the platform, we are gathered together without a roof, surrounded by a densely crowded haunted forest.

Eternity or heartbeat. No one can tell how long they have been here. Not sure.

Below that valley of the abyss, the air trembles with the roar of cars on the highway and the sighs and sighs of commuters.

A commuter commuting leaning on a metal bar disguised as a bench tries to find comfort. Neither sitting nor standing properly, he keeps slipping on the icy cold metal, never resting and finding peace.

A metal bar disguised as a bench at Birchwood Station

Either way, the world’s first intercity rail line stretches forever.

canceled. The train is not coming. Eternity has come.

I said it would snow, but it’s snowing in hell.

