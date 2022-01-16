Expectations rise for more than three U.S. rate hikes this year





A growing number of Federal Reserve officials and Wall Street economists are opening the door to more than the three interest rate hikes scheduled for this year as the U.S. central bank scrambles to stamp out the surge in the inflation.

Senior politicians and private sector forecasters laid the groundwork for a “lift-off” of the main policy rate from zero as early as the March policy meeting. They cite new evidence that inflation – at its highest rate in nearly 40 years – is broad and rising, and other signs that the labor market is recovering rapidly.

But over the past week – in which Chairman Jay Powell said inflation posed a “serious threat” to the economic recovery – support has grown for the Fed to act more aggressively after this. point.

“The pace at which the Fed is getting back to normal is far too slow for a buoyant economy,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “It is plausible that we will see more than three hikes.”

Last month, individual interest rate projections released by Federal Open Market Committee members and regional branch presidents indicated three-quarter-point increases in the federal funds rate in 2022. Now, expectations are starting to rise. inflate for four or more rate hikes.

While Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, said three adjustments this year was still a “good base,” he suggested on Thursday that four or even five rate hikes might be appropriate if inflation remains high.

Waller, who is considered one of the FOMC’s most hawkish members, was joined by the St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, who has long backed the Fed forcefully to counter soaring consumer prices. Bullard, who is a voting member of the policy-setting committee this year, said Wednesday he now believes the central bank should raise rates four times in 2022.

Other Fed officials have also signaled their willingness to support a faster reduction in Fed adjustment measures, with Patrick Harker, chairman of the Philadelphia branch of the Fed, telling the Financial Times this week that he would open to more than three increases this week. year if the inflation figures, which he describes as “very bad”, worsen.

The Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans added that four adjustments could be warranted if inflation data doesn’t improve “fast enough.”

Wall Street economists followed suit, adjusting their forecasts for the path of Fed policy this year.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its expectation to four quarter-point rate hikes this year, which its senior U.S. economist Robert Rosener said reflects a Fed that is “seeking flexibility to respond to data.”

Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo, also upgraded his forecast, warning that “during the year, the Fed will continue to be surprised by headline inflation.”

Economists at Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets also predicted four adjustments. Intervening in the debate on Friday, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, said he saw a “pretty good chance” there would be more than four moves, with the possibility of six or seven.

“This whole idea that somehow it’s going to be sweet and sweet and nobody’s ever going to be surprised, I think that’s a mistake,” he said on the call to the press. the bank’s fourth quarter results.

Senior officials are also debating how quickly to begin shrinking the size of the $9 billion balance sheet, with many policymakers on board for a quick reduction soon after the first interest rate hike.

Further details on the specific pace are expected to be worked out in later policy meetings, but New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday he supported a “predictable” process that does not “disrupt” financial markets. and “do not disturb”. doesn’t require a lot of tweaking along the way.

Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic this week became the first official to quote a figure, calling for a monthly reduction in the central bank’s securities portfolio of at least $100 billion.

Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York

