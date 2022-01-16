British citizenship erosion





British voters were sold on the illusion that the government could somehow prevent migrants and asylum seekers from reaching the coast. Not surprisingly, recent attempts to appear to be doing something are problematic. By criminalizing a desperate attempt against the UK, the government’s Nationality and Borders Act has already caused controversy. But the provision that the British Interior Department secretly allows even British-born individuals to deprive them of citizenship is an unjust and harsh measure that has sparked substantive concerns among 6 million Britons, primarily about their immigrant heritage.

Article 9 of the bill, read by the Senate for a second time this month, would eliminate the need for the Department of the Interior to provide written notice to those seeking to have their citizenship removed if it finds it contrary to national security. It is either in the public interest or simply impractical to do so. The late addition of this lax clause at the committee level can be seen in the context of an unfavorable court ruling in July. The Interior Ministry tried to strip citizenship from a British woman and Islamic State supporters in Syria, but courts ruled it illegal.

A similar last-minute drafting tactic was used by Interior Minister Priti Patel in an equally surprising police bill. But the cynical late addition is not a practical means to combat deprivation of citizenship, a way to introduce measures that disproportionately deprive people of color, a right that grants all other legal rights.

Since 2006, successive governments have strengthened the ability to revoke citizenship. Patel can already do that to dual nationals in situations such as espionage, terrorism or organized crime. She could do so even if she was born in the UK, even if the individual would become stateless but could be granted citizenship elsewhere. This means that those of foreign-born British or immigrant heritage and those who can claim foreign citizenship (potentially 6 million) are already in a more humiliating position than other citizens. But at least they have had the right to hear about attempts to revoke their citizenship so far.

The Department of the Interior argues that the power to revoke citizenship has been around for over 100 years, is rarely used, and will always have the right to appeal such a decision. Everything is true. However, these privileges were rarely used until after 9/11 and have increased noticeably since then. Moreover, the right of appeal is not absolute, as is the case with British-born Shamima Begum, who fled to become Father Isis at the age of 15. The Supreme Court has ruled that public safety is more important than the right to return to challenge a deprivation order. .

The Home Office insists that British citizenship is a privilege, not a right. This is not only an insult to the British who fear that their citizenship will be revoked at the discretion of the Home Secretary, but it is also legally questionable. Citizenship is a right, not a privilege, protected by international treaties and laws signed by the UK.

Proponents say the powers will be used proportionally and only with exceptions. It ignores the recent Windrush scandal that has undermined confidence in the impartiality of UK immigration policy. Also, I can’t imagine a situation in which a much more coercive Interior Minister than Patel could exercise great discretion over who is British or not. It may be true that the goal of the legislation is to harm fellow citizens. But democracy must be judged not only by how we protect those who obey the law, but also by how we treat those who break the law.

