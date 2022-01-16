US Mortgage Rates Rise in Response to US Inflation Figures for December





Mortgage rates rose again in the second week of 2022.

In the week ending Jan. 13, 30-year fixed rates jumped 23 basis points to 3.45%. 30-year fixed rates had risen 11 basis points the previous week. As a result, 30-year fixed rates held above the 3% mark for a ninth consecutive week.

Compared to the same period last year, 30-year fixed rates increased by 80 basis points.

However, 30-year fixed rates were still down 149 basis points since the last peak in November 2018 at 4.94%.

Economic data of the week

It was a relatively quiet first half of the week on the US economic calendar. Key statistics included December inflation figures on Wednesday.

In December, the annual rate of inflation in the United States accelerated from 6.8% to 7.0%, the highest since 1982. The annual rate of underlying inflation rose from 4.9% at 5.5%.

On the monetary policy front, Fed Chairman Powell testified on Tuesday, bringing some relief to the market. The Fed Chairman spoke about the ability of the US economy to resist rate hikes while refraining from suggesting the need for more than 3 hikes in the year.

However, the inflation numbers eventually pushed yields north.

Freddie Mac Pricing

Average weekly rates for new mortgages as of January 13 were quoted by Freddie Mac as:

According to Freddie Mac,

All types of mortgages saw their rates increase, pushed by the prospect of a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy.

The shift in sentiment was driven by a continued pickup in inflation exacerbated by uncertainty in labor and supply chains.

Despite the rise in mortgage rates this year, demand for purchases has not yet reflected the rise in rates.

However, given the rapid pace of house price growth, this will likely dampen demand in the near future.

The story continues

Mortgage Bankers Association Rates

For the week ending January 7, the rates were:

Average 30-year interest rates fixed with conforming loan balances fell from 3.33% to 3.52%. Points increased from 0.48 to 0.45 (origination fee included) for 80% LTV loans.

Average FHA-backed 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell from 3.40% to 3.50%. Points increased from 0.42 to 0.45 (origination fee included) for 80% LTV loans.

The 30-year average rates for jumbo loan balances fell from 3.31% to 3.42%. Points increased from 0.38 to 0.36 (origination fee included) for 80% LTV loans.

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed the composite market index, which measures the volume of mortgage applications, rose 1.4% from the previous week. The index had fallen 2.7% from 2 weeks earlier.

The refinancing index fell 0.1% in the week ending Jan. 7 and was 50 basis points lower than the same week a year ago. The index was down 2% from 2 weeks ago. The refinancing share of mortgage activity declined from 65.4% to 64.1% in the week ending January 7. The share had fallen from 63.9% to 65.4% in the previous 2 weeks.

According to the MBA,

Mortgage rates rose significantly as the FED announced a tougher policy, pushing yields higher.

The 30-year fixed rate reached 3.52%, its highest level since March 2020.

Rates at these levels quickly close the door to refinancing opportunities for many borrowers.

Demands remained at their lowest level in more than a month.

The housing market started 2022 on a high note. However, the strength of growth will depend on faster growth in the housing stock to meet demand.

For the coming week

It’s a particularly quiet start to the week for the US markets. Economic data is limited to NY Empire State Manufacturing figures which should have a moderate impact on returns.

Incidentally, Q4 GDP figures out of China will also be of interest on Monday.

Outside of the economic calendar, expect COVID-19 updates to remain a key area of ​​focus.

