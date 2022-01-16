Nottingham has been voted one of the UK’s most ‘underrated’ cities and why it’s a hidden gem





It is the sheer amount of history and thriving lifestyle scene that makes Nottingham one of Britain’s hidden gems.

It’s no secret that this city is the jewel of the East Midlands – certainly according to the people who live here – but most recently it was nationally recognized as the most underrated city in America.

And while there’s a lot to be proud of when it comes to Nottingham’s strengths, we dig deeper to see what makes this city one of the best places to live and visit in the UK.

‘Historical significance over millennia’

Let’s start with the fascinating history behind the seemingly modern city, which consists of the stories of the many tribes that have traveled the territory.

Hilary Silvester, president of the Nottingham Civic Society, said that Nottingham has been of “historical importance and settlement for thousands of years” comparable to major cities across Europe.

“His sandstone caves and rocky headlands provided the opportunity to develop defendable homes and workshops, and its location adjacent to the River Trent, which the Romans regarded as the border between the north and south of the country, made the developing city strategically important. made it happen.” , explains Ms Silvester.

The Saxons and Vikings left their mark on the city in some form of stonework, especially on street names such as Bridlesmith Gate, ‘Leatherworker’s Street’, Chapel Bar, ‘City Gate or Bar’. ‘.

The name of the city was originally Snottengaham, meaning ‘House of the Wise Tribe’.

“Perhaps they were ‘notters’ or wise who settled on the heights we now know as the lace market cliffs,” Ms Silvester adds.

Medieval Nottingham became increasingly important as a regional trading center, home to the annual Goose Fair, Richard Ile’s favorite royal castle, and the castle from which he departed for the final battle at Bosworth Field.

The castle continued to feature prominently in the country’s history, where the Civil War broke out in 1642 and the center of the 19th-century reform riots.

View of Nottingham Castle (Image: Joseph Raynor/Nottingham Post)

Over the years, the city has continued to develop in size and diversity of activities, becoming a center of the textile industry, particularly famous for its lace industry.

Much of Nottingham’s long history and development, from cave settlements to its modern city, can still be seen in its streets and buildings, seen in its inherently relatively low skyline where the setting is emphasized in a bowl surrounded by rapidly rising heights. there is.

“It’s well worth exploring the city’s long history, buildings and ancient street patterns,” Sylvester added.

Marking the city on a map is not only its unique architectural features…

Nottingham’s success story of conquering the world

When we talk about urban legends we not only refer to Robin Hood, but he is also an honorable mention.

Nottingham is now where the famous pharmaceutical brand Boots opened its first store in Goosegate in 1849, and founder John Boot was originally a farmer and moved to Nottingham to start a new business.

Boots from the Chemist’s Shop on London Road. (Image: PICTURE NOTTINGHAM/TW Wyncoll)

Another local legend that conquered the world was the success of John Player’s Imperial Tobacco, which began as a small manufacturing business in Broad Marsh in 1877.

It employed about 150 people and produced pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco and craft tobacco, and expanded to a site in Radford and began construction of three factory blocks.

Nottingham’s Raleigh is one of the oldest and best-known bicycle brands in the world, founded in 1887 in Nottingham, England, and still lives in their hometown.

One of the most recent and most famous and successful pioneers of fashion is designer Sir Paul Smith. He started his career as an errand boy at the Nottingham clothing store at the age of 15.

Sir Paul Smith (Image: Nottingham Post)

Within 20 years Sir Paul had established himself as an outstanding British designer. That said, it created trends in the broader context of pop culture as well as fashion, combining a love of tradition and classics with a genuine sense of humor and playfulness.

Paul Smith is now a global phenomenon, and his collections have been designed in Nottingham and London and sold wholesale to stores and in 35 countries worldwide, including 200 across Japan.

The music scene is also the acclaimed aspect of Nottingham, with contemporary global musical phenomena such as Jake Bugg and Sleaford Mods sweeping the music charts.

Hockley has been voted one of the coolest postal codes in the UK outside of London.

Creativity has been a driving force in Nottingham’s history, but today Nottingham’s incarnation is now chosen by London crowds looking for an authentic experience outside of the capital.

For those who live, work and play in Hockley, it’s no surprise that The Times has named the area one of the ’12 Coolest Zip Codes To Move To In 2022′.

It is home to many independent businesses, vintage charity shops, a variety of cafes and unique bars, shared by local businesses and shoppers.

Wild, Cow, Rough Trade and Braderie are just a few of the many businesses that have prospered over time and transformed Hockley’s shopping scene.

Kinga Kapias, Marketing and Communications Manager at Visit Nottinghamshire, added: “Nottingham is a fantastic city to work and visit as well as live.

“Those who have visited or live in England’s largest small town and a great city of legends and pioneers know that it is brimming with culture, creativity and top-notch business like no other.

Robbie Irving, Sales Assistant at Cow in Hockley, and Hannah Verran, Supervisor (Image: Nottingham Post)

It’s fantastic that Hockley has been voted one of the UK’s coolest postal codes to live outside of London. An eclectic mix of quirky business exudes bohemian charm and vibrancy day and night.

“The charming boutique shops, mystical bars and fantastic restaurants mean it has established itself as one of the coolest postcodes in the UK!

One of Nottingham’s prettiest neighborhoods, with its European terraces and a variety of independent clothing stores, seems to be transforming into a cosmopolitan hub for locals and residents.

And as the Covid-19 lockdown put independent businesses to their knees, the light at the end of the tunnel turned on to Hockley. Many cafes and restaurants have recreated the atmosphere by placing chairs and tables outside.

Nottingham – Major Sports Center

The National Ice Centre, Holme Pierrepont National Watersports Center and Trent Bridge International Cricket Ground are all located in or around the city.

The city is also home to two professional football teams. Nottingham Forest, formerly the world’s oldest professional league club, is famous for its two-time UEFA European Cup winners, both in 1979 and 1980, led by Brian Cluff and Peter Taylor.

General view of the City Ground from the Peter Taylor stand (Image: Dan Westwell)

The city has professional rugby, ice hockey and cricket teams and also hosts the Aegon Nottingham Open, an international tennis tournament for the ATP and WTA tours.

This honor came just over a year after Nottingham was named England’s first football city.

Most recently, Emily Campbell added Nottingham to the 2020 Olympic map after she became the first British female weightlifter to win an Olympic medal by winning a silver medal at +87 kg.

Don’t forget boxing hero Carl Froch and Leigh Wood, who defended his world title at Motorpoint Arena in March.

great hope for the future

Nottingham has embraced lasting change and there is great hope for what the future will bring to the city.

The city includes the National Justice Museum, the City of Caves, the recently renovated Nottingham Castle Museum, Nottingham Contemporary and many others that make up the city’s cultural setting. There are several famous museums and galleries, including a museum.

There are two large theaters, Nottingham Playhouse and Theater Royal, as well as large venues that attract artists from all over the world, including Motorpoint Arena and the famous Rock City.

The city is home to award-winning Michelin-starred restaurants, including Nottingham’s avant-garde restaurant Sat Bains on Lenton Lane and Alchemilla on Derby Road.

With the popular business already thriving and more development underway, expectations are rising for the future rise of the legendary Robin Hood city.

Most recently, a new vision for Nottingham’s Greater Broad Marsh site is to revive the city’s ancient street network with the young oaks of Sherwood Forest at the center.

Lister Square with an oak tree in the center will replace part of the former Broadmarsh shopping center.

Now part of the future has been revealed after world-renowned designer Thomas Heatherwick was rehired in July to help make this vision a reality.

We are also working on creating a ‘city within a city’ through the Island Quarter project, one of the largest in Europe.

East Midlands Chamber Chief Executive Scott Knowles said: Sometimes Nottingham feels like it’s under the radar in national conversations, so it’s good to get this recognition.

One of the notable trends during the pandemic has been the massive escape from big cities like London, Birmingham and Manchester as people choose to live in smaller cities and larger cities where there are still plenty of options for leisure time.

This could give Nottingham a huge advantage over the next few years. The development of the Island Quarter, one of the largest in Europe, is making great strides and an exciting vision for the Broad Marsh region offers something now feasible. Many companies will see Nottingham as an attractive future investment opportunity. .

