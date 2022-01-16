The Bureau of Meteorology has released an update on when it will snow in the UK, where temperatures remain below freezing throughout the week.





Forecasters predict ice-cold temperatures will hover near freezing points over the next week as the frost leaves the road for snow to plummet by the end of the month.

Meteorological Agency officials report that mercury is expected to drop to minus 1 degree Celsius over the next seven days, with temperatures hovering below freezing every night and slightly above 5 degrees Celsius during the day.

From Friday 28 January, it was reported that freezing conditions that are likely to result in heavy snowfall in parts of the UK could be the cause of the snow.

WXCharter meteorologists say the snow will be first seen in Scotland and will soon move south of England to the north, according to Sun Online.

East Anglia expects winter showers in early January 29th, and some areas between Aberdeen and Hampshire expect snow on Sunday (January 30th).

Temperatures, described as an ‘Arctic cold’, follow a recent trend in which the Bureau of Meteorology warned of a -5C condition after heavy icy fog on Friday.

During the daytime this week across the country, the southwest will see mild temperatures reaching up to 10 degrees Celsius, but will generally stay around 6 or 7 degrees Celsius.

More snow expected in the Northeast (Image: PA)

However, when the days are short and the nights are fast approaching, the coldest night of the week, which appears to be the early hours of Tuesday morning, will hit Wales with chills of -1C.

Birmingham and London are likely to hit 1 degree Celsius on that cold morning, while the rest of the area surrounding Swindon will drop below freezing.

Temperatures in East England will struggle to stay below freezing, likely 1C conditions, and a cold front likely hitting Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough along the east coast.

Last Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration warned that “it will be a cold and frosty night, so bring a hot water bottle” with an extreme cold of minus 5 degrees Celsius expected at night.

Despite the sharp drop in temperatures, the British still expect no snow.

7 day weather forecast for Northeast:

Today – It will be sunny with a high of 7C in the middle of the day, and the temperature will gradually drop as the evening approaches. At around 9pm tonight, the minimum temperature will start to reach 3C, and it will be cooler tomorrow morning.

Monday – Cloudy, followed by sunny intervals into the late morning – highs of 7C, lows of 0C.

Tuesday – Sunny in the morning and throughout the day, then gradually cloudy as the day progresses. The highest 8C, the lowest 5C.

Wednesday – Highest temperature of 8C, Lowest temperature of 2C – Partly cloudy and the sun begins to appear late in the morning. completely dry.

Thursday – Partly cloudy and cloudy all day, relatively cold with highs of 5 degrees Celsius and lows of 2 degrees Celsius.

Friday – Partly cloudy as the day begins to change rapidly

Saturday – A gray haze once again with overcast clouds throughout the day. Low UV rays are expected with a high of 7C and a low of 3C.

