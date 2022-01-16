Balou Du Reventon and Big Shot win 2021 Horse of the Year titles





Naples, FL – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Balou du Reventon, Ann Thompson’s 2006 Oldenburg stallion, has been voted International Horse of the Year for 2021 and Big Shot, Dulcie Lou Morris’ 2011 Holsteiner gelding. , was voted National Horse of the Year 2021. Year by USEF members. Balou du Reventon and Big Shot were honored at the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Dinner on Saturday January 15th.

International Horse of the Year

Balou du Reventon, International Horse of the Year 2021 (Photo Shannon Brinkman)

Balou du Reventon Cornet Obolensky x Georgia, Continue 2006 Oldenburg stallion Owner: Ann Thompson

Balou du Reventon, ridden by Brian Moggre and owned by Ann Thompson, had one of the most successful years of his show jumping career in 2021, representing the United States in several international competitions and shortlisted in the USA show jumping team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Games. The Oldenburg stallion has achieved good results with several international riders, but no success has come faster than with Moggre in irons.

After Moggre returned to racing in 2020, the duo were selected to represent Team USA Show Jumping at the Wellington CSIO4*, where the team earned their first win of the 2021 season. The duo went on to represent the United States in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Poland CSIO5*, where the team finished seventh, before claiming an impressive victory in the Longines 1.60m Grand Prix CSIO5*. The duo finished ninth in the Royal Windsor CSI5* Grand Prix Rolex 1.60m before being named reserve to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games squad. Reventon’s Moggre and Balou were then selected to represent the United States at the prestigious CHIO in Aachen in September, where they carried the USA show jumping team to their first gold medal at the event since 2005 in the Mercedes Benz Aachen Nations Cup with their double without mistake. effort. To cap off their remarkable year, the duo capped off the weekend with a thrilling second place at the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen, one of the toughest events in the world. In total, the duo have been faultless in five consecutive 5* Grand Prix events in 2021.

Thompson, the owner of Balou du Reventon, received the Horse of the Year trophy and the Moggre family accepted a gift box of three bottles of highly rated wine, along with an invitation to be part of the club’s exclusive roster wines, from Horsepower Vignes.

National Horse of the Year

Big Shot, 2021 National Horse of the Year (Terisé Cole/USHJA)

Big Shot Lordanos x Ulana, Corrado Gelding Holsteiner 2011 Owner: Dulcie Lou Morris

If Big Shot could write his autobiography, it would be a gripping read. He’s been profiled multiple times and his 2021 competition record is all the proof one would need to say the horse, affectionately nicknamed ‘Dude’, can back up the claim of being a Big Shot. He returned to the ring in 2021 after a serious metabolic disorder kept him out of competition in 2020. The partnership between “Dude” rider Jenny Karazissis and owner Dulcie Lou Morris has helped him to position themselves for recognition.

With Karazissis in irons, Big Shot has won the title of champion or reserve champion in six of the seven performance and high performance hunter competitions they entered in 2021. Karazissis and Big Shot have scored several notable victories in the last year, including the $100,000 World Championship. Hunter Rider West Coast Spectacular and four USHJA International Hunter Derby qualifiers.

Big Shot was the lead horse in the 2021 USHJA International Hunter Derby Qualifying Series and is currently in the top 50 of the USHJA International Hunter Derby Lifetime Rankings – Horse Money Won.

Big Shot also competed with his amateur owner, Dulcie Lou Morris, while Karazissis competed with him in the top divisions and derbies.

Morris, the owner of Big Shot, is the recipient of the Horse of the Year trophy and a gift box of three bottles of highly rated wine, as well as an invitation to join Horsepower’s exclusive wine club list Vineyards.

Watch the 2021 SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Dinner Celebration on the USEF Network.

For more information on the 2022 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

