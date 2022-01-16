Pierce Morgan attacks Prince Harry on British police protection scheme





Piers Morgan accused Prince Harry of asking for the police protection he had paid for during his visit to England.

The broadcaster said it was a horrendous time for the royal family, questioning why the British police should protect the Duke of Sussex when he is now a private citizen.

Prince Harry, who lives in California with his family, is seeking judicial review after the Interior Department said he and his family couldn’t pay the police protection costs out of his pocket.

According to his legal representative, he wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to England, but insists that the house is too dangerous to return home.

Piers Morgan departs after a Sunday morning appearance at the BBC House (Image: Getty Images).

While discussing the matter with Sophie Raworth on BBC Ones Sunday Morning, Piers criticized the timing of the news and said sorry to the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee.

He added that he didn’t care if Prince Harry offered to pay.

He said: It’s truly horrifyingly inevitable that these two will raise their heads again when the Queen doesn’t want it the most.

That time is also terrible. She lost her husband and she and Andrew are in a terrible situation. Now her grandson is luring the royal family. The monarchy appeared in his mansion in California all year round, and when he returned to England he said: The British police want to protect him.

Now this is how it works.

He was interrupted by Sophie. He said he doesn’t want taxpayers to fund his own security, he wants the British police to protect him.

In response to the statement, Piers said: “Okay, but why do the British police have to protect him? He is now a private citizen and does not perform his royal duties. They earn hundreds of millions of dollars. .

Sophie pointed out that Prince Harry was a very high-profile civilian citizen, but Pierce insisted they did not deserve the royal title.

“They are throwing away the royal title they still have, and at the same time ruining the royal family and the royal system,” he said. I have returned to a country where I want to be treated like any other royal family.

You are no other royalty. In fact, I wouldn’t let them hold the title of royalty.

I think there is another blatant double standard. If you want to grant them the title of king, do your duty as a grandmother, a pillar of royal duty.

