Abcarian: Kevin McCarthy is a spineless noodle who still owes us the truth





Now that Devin Nunes has snuck into the Trump-a-verse, is there anyone in Washington who is as blatantly cynical, cowardly, and dishonest as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the shapeshifter Central California Republican?

Here is a man who accused President Trump of inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection before changing his mind.

A man who was for a bipartisan investigation into the horrific events of that day before he was against it.

A man who said he was ready to testify before a commission of inquiry about his conversations with Trump that terrible day before he decided not to.

On Thursday, CNN’s Don Lemon described Kevin McCarthy’s duality, it’s kind of a way of putting it.

Opinion columnist

Robin Abcarien

And now, because McCarthy is desperately trying to stay on Trump’s good side and become Speaker of the House, McCarthy is threatening to retaliate against House Democrats for pursuing the crucial Jan. 6 investigation, for doing their job.

If Republicans retake the House in November and McCarthy takes the top job, he said last week he would strip Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar of their committee assignments.

Why?

Because he would rather fight back than legislate.

Because the Democrats stripped two far-right GOP representatives embroiled in the conspiracy, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona, of their committee assignments for truly despicable behavior.

It wasn’t just the Democrats who were rebuffed; 11 Republicans joined House Democrats in February in punishing Greene for, among other things, supporting violent threats against Democrats. Two Republicans joined Democrats in November in censuring Gosar for enacting a video showing him assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) by plunging a sword into her neck.

And, sure enough, in July, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to seat two of McCarthy’s five picks for the House Jan. 6 committee. She accepted three Republicans and rejected two, the insufferable Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana.

McCarthy, it should be noted, then picked up his marbles and headed home. He withdrew from the process entirely and refused to name any of its members. In response, Pelosi invited to the committee two Republicans who were not intimidated by Trump, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Pelosi, by the way, wasn’t just within her rights as president to refuse to seat Jordan and Banks. She basically had no choice.

Both Jordan and Banks have shown no interest in finding out the truth about Jan. 6. Both strongly criticized the very existence of the committees. Naming them in the first place was simply further evidence of McCarthy’s bad faith, loyalty to Trump, and obstructionism.

Jordan stood out every time he opened his mouth during the House Intelligence Committee hearings on Trump’s first impeachment. For his performance, Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom.

But more importantly, Jordan has no place in the committee because he is an important witness to the events of January 6. And so, by the way, it’s McCarthy. Both declined the committees’ invitation to testify, speciously saying they had no relevant information to share as if it was up to them to judge that the investigation is an exercise in Democratic partisanship and serves no legislative purpose. legitimate.

Compare that to the spectacle of the House Republican hearings in Benghazi. Remember McCarthy infamously admitted on national television that they were nothing more than political theater designed to smear Hillary Clinton. Everyone thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? he said to Sean Hannity. But we have set up a special Benghazi committee, a select committee. What are its numbers today? His numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s unreliable. But no one would have known all this had happened, if we hadn’t fought.

McCarthy and Jordan’s refusal to cooperate puts committee members in the uncomfortable position of having to decide whether to issue subpoenas to their own colleagues.

I wish he was a brave and honorable man, Cheney said sadly of McCarthy last week in an interview with CNN. He is clearly trying to cover up what happened. He has an obligation to come forward and find out the truth.

At her weekly press conference, Pelosi said McCarthy had an obligation, as we seek the truth, to help with that.

Schiff, who was friends with McCarthy, didn’t mince words: By his own admission, Kevin McCarthy is a key witness to the events of January 6 and Trump’s response to the violence, he said via e -mail Friday. Still, it should come as no surprise that McCarthy refuses to cooperate with the special committees’ investigation, as McCarthy always puts Donald Trump’s interests ahead of the country’s. And from the very beginning, Trump and McCarthy have strenuously opposed any accountability effort.

Fortunately, the truth about Jan. 6 is already emerging in ways beyond the control of Trump lackeys like McCarthy and Jordan.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that 11 people, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, had been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the plot to invade the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of the President Bidens.

Unlike extensive Republican efforts to downplay the coup attempt, it was not a spontaneous act of dupes who let Trump incite them to criminal behavior.

According to the federal grand jury indictment, the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia that recruited former and current military and law enforcement personnel, conspired to violently frustrate the peaceful transfer of power.

According to the Justice Department, the defendants organized themselves into teams prepared and willing to use force and transport firearms and ammunition to Washington, DC.

The indictment cited numerous internal Oath Keepers communications, many of which related to weapons hidden just outside Washington. It will be a bloody and desperate fight, wrote Rhodes in one. We will fight. It cannot be avoided.

There is no doubt now, a year later, that heavily armed anti-democratic conspirators were prepared to use violence to overturn the results of a fair and fraud-free election.

The fact that they failed does not make the attempt any less serious.

McCarthy must tell Americans what he knew, when he knew it, and exactly what Trump told him on January 6.

Otherwise, he turned himself into an accomplice of the insurgents and fools who, as Biden so memorably put it, held a dagger to our democracy’s throat that day.

@AbcarianLAT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2022-01-16/kevin-mccarthy-jan-6-insurrection-testimony The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos