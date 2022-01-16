Britain is too dangerous for us to visit, says Prince Harry | Prince Harry





The Duke of Sussex considers Britain too dangerous to visit without government protection. It turned out that he was taking legal action against the government so that he could personally pay police expenses while in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police security as they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple pays for private security in the United States where they currently live.

Harry is seeking judicial review of the Interior Department’s decision to prohibit him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK. His legal representative said the Duke’s private security team did not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or had access to British intelligence information needed to protect him, his wife and their children, Archie and Lilibet. They said the family was exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

In response to a report first reported by the Mail on Sunday, the CEO said the prince, who applied for judicial review in September, was unable to return home because his home was too dangerous. They added that Harry had initially offered to personally pay for the protection of the Scottish yard at the Sandringham summit in 2020, but his offer was rejected.

As the case progresses, it leads to a high court fight between the minister and Harry, believed to be the first in modern history for a member of the royal family to file a lawsuit against His Majesty’s government.

The couple’s concerns come after his car was chased by photographers while he was leaving for a charity event in London in 2021 when Harry returned to England to unveil the decree of his deceased mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harrys’ legal threat comes ahead of his grandmother’s platinum jubilee, which raises questions about whether he and his family will attend a celebration in England over the Bank Holiday weekend in June.

One source said Sussexes believes that the level of threat in the UK is higher than that faced especially in the US.

The couple believes the controversy surrounding full-time royal service in England and the hostility of various extremist groups and fixed peoples make the environment particularly dangerous.

Harry will challenge the decision on the grounds that it is irrational, opaque and inconsistent. A source said the decision had not fully taken into account Harris’ position, the unabated threat and the impact it would have on Britain’s reputation for high-ranking members of the royal family who are harmed on British soil.

Harry says he wants to pay for the security needed to keep him and his family safe, but he can’t unless the Interior Department approves his offer. He believes that his personal security cannot match the level of security received by the state.

Britain will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe, his legal representative said. Lack of police protection puts the individual at too great a risk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a private security team for the family, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.

The Duke first offered to personally pay for British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020. The proposal was rejected. He is willing to cover the cost of security to avoid charging UK taxpayers. As is widely known, those who have resigned from public office and are at their own risk of intimidation receive free police protection.

Prince Harry’s goal was to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in England so that his children could get to know his homeland.

A spokeswoman said Harry is sixth in line to the throne and has toured Afghanistan twice, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-known neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

A government spokesperson said: The British government’s protective security system is strict and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these arrangements. Doing so can compromise integrity and affect personal security.

Nor is it appropriate to comment on the details of the legal process.

