Tens of Thousands Without Power as Winter Storm Hits Southeast US | Weather in the United States





A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice began to sweep across parts of the southeastern United States early on Sunday, knocking out power, knocking down trees and fences and blanketing roads in treacherous icy sleet .

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. More than an inch of snow fell per hour in parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

The storm made air travel extremely difficult in parts of the south. The hardest-hit airport in the country, Charlotte Douglas International, remained open at dawn on Sunday, the airport said during a weather briefing. But more than 1,000 Sunday flights in Charlotte had been canceled more than 80% of the Sunday airport schedule, according to flight tracking service f lightaware.com. Charlotte is a major southern hub for American Airlines.

In Atlanta, where Delta Air Lines operates its main hub, more than 300 Sunday flights had been canceled.

Conditions were expected to continue to deteriorate later on Sunday, and possible ground stops were possible at airports in the Washington DC area, the Federal Aviation Administration said in its air traffic control plan for Sunday.

Parts of North Carolina were under a winter storm warning through Monday morning. Raleigh was experiencing a mix of frozen precipitation. In the Asheville area, local television footage showed a buildup of snow blanketing the streets in white. Buncombe County closed all parks, libraries and solid waste facilities through Monday. In Boone, northeast, Appalachian State University suspended many operations on Sunday and told all but some essential workers to stay off campus until at least Monday morning.

Frank Pereira, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the day would bring a major ice storm to parts of the central Carolinas, including the Charlotte metro area.

In the Atlanta metro area, National Weather Service forecasters warned early Sunday that they were beginning to see a combination of freezing rain and gusty winds in parts of the metro area, which could lead to trees and power lines. A weather station near Atlanta airport recorded an 86-mile gust of wind Sunday morning, the weather service said.

As of Sunday morning, more than 100,000 customers were without power in Georgia, but the vast majority of them were northeast of the Atlanta metro area in the mountains of northeast Georgia, according to poweroutage. US, which tracks nationwide outages. Rabun County, in the northeast corner of Georgia, was the hardest hit with more than half of customers without power. About 50,000 customers were without power in South Carolina; and 11,000 customers in North Carolina had no power.

Crews pre-treated roads in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, but officials still urged people to stay away unless travel was needed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a tweet that some roads in eastern Tennessee were covered in snow and soldiers were working on multiple ice accidents.

In Greenville, South Carolina, an unusual snowfall covered the roads before turning into ice. Much of the state was under a winter storm warning, with winds reaching 40 mph (64 km/h).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/16/us-south-east-winter-storm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos