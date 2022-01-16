Former MSP argues that the Scottish Conservative Party should split from Britain unless Johnson resigns





According to the former MSP, if Boris Johnson does not resign, the Scottish Conservative Party should split from the British party.

Adam Tomkins says Douglas Ross and his 31 MSPs who have called for the prime minister’s resignation must disprove their critics and take action if Johnson remains in power.

The former Glasgow Conservative MSP has long argued that the party should separate from the UK Conservative Party, and said recent revelations about the Downing Street party and the Scottish Conservative Party’s disdain for the prime minister further illustrate the need for a breakup.

On the BBC Scotlands Sunday Show, Tomkins explained the need to create a new combat unit independent of the British political party, explaining: The Conservative Party, and if that resignation doesn’t come, you have a choice.

You can prove your critic within the party – Jacob Rees-Mogg is right. You can prove that you are lightweight by doing nothing about it.

Or you could say you need a result for this.

Tompkins said Boris Johnson was a tough guy who stood up for what he believed in, but he didn’t even say that the party leader would have to resign if he didn’t.

He added. If it becomes a matter of resignation in Scottish politics, we will all perish.

The former MSP suggested that the Scottish Conservative Party would be a separate party for Scottish elections, but would still remain part of the UK party for general elections. They have to seriously think about what kind of relationship they have and want to keep with the Conservative Party, led by Boris Johnson.

What I am demanding is that the parties in the Scottish Parliament should be distinguished from those at the UK level.

I think the Scottish voters are very sophisticated. I understand that the debates and debates for the Scottish Parliament elections are different from the debates and debates for the Westminster Parliament elections. And we could have different party structures in different kinds of parliamentary elections to reflect that sophistication.

According to Tompkins, the fighting ability to have its own ideas and policies that are radically different from Westminster’s will help strengthen the Scottish Conservative Party. He went on to say: It is economically and socially liberal, distinct from the British Conservative Party brand and distinct from the British Conservative Party. The real idea at the heart of Scottish politics is to get it to the table in ways we can’t. Bring that view into the current table.

Tomkins does not support the Northern Irish system with completely different parties and says solidarity is needed between the British and Scottish parties, adding: [The Northern Irish system] It is essentially inconceivable that a member of the House of Representatives representing a single seat in Scotland could be a minister as well as a cabinet minister.

“I don’t want that at all. For the British elections Scotland must remain part of the British party structure, but the Scottish elections [it should be a separate entity].”

The current Scottish Minister, Alister Jack, previously supported the idea of ​​splitting the Scottish Conservative Party, and offered to fund the idea when supporting the Murdo Frasers leadership bid in 2011.

Jack, who was not yet a member of the House of Commons at the time, added that the Scottish Conservatives should not be afraid to step up on their own. [Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party]It has been raised for many years.

But when asked for his views after being appointed Scottish Minister in 2019, Jack said the world has changed and that the parties north and south of the border have made great strides.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Conservative Party said: “The Scottish Conservatives and United are fully focused on Scotland’s COVID-19 recovery and SNP responsibility.”

We got 100,000 more votes than ever in last year’s election and were the only pro-government party moving forward.

“In this year’s local elections we will be running across Scotland to remove the SNP from power.”

