UK farmers face bankruptcy and shutdown with EU cash halt of 1.8 billion, warning that ‘blind Brexit optimism’ could lead to higher food prices





Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM

Direct agricultural funding of about 1.8 billion per year will be halved by 2025 and completely depleted by 2027, according to a new government plan.

As the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) no longer applies to British farmers following Britain’s exit from the EU, MPs have warned in a new report on ‘blind Brexit optimism’ from Conservative ministers.

In a new parliamentary report, the MP predicts that many peasants and peasants across the UK could go bankrupt because the government does not intervene in the fiscal disparity.

What’s more, MPs say the government isn’t good enough to win farmers’ confidence in implementing future policies.

Although the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it plans to match UK farmers in subsidies worth $2.4 billion each year in the EU CAP, direct payments to farmers will be cut or eliminated depending on the size of the land farmers. According to various media reports such as The Independent,

high food prices

Under government proposals, farmers are encouraged to clear paths or clear land for the environment.

But behind the scenes, the UK may need to import more food, which could increase the UK’s reliance on other countries’ food chains, potentially making groceries and food more expensive.

MP also points out that imports are likely to come from a country with poorer environmental standards than the UK.

Lawmakers also point out the possibility that fewer but much larger farms will survive and do more harm to the environment.

The paper also warned that this has the potential to harm the environment as the farms become larger, contrary to the government’s hopes.

read more

Turnaround: sharp rise in EU nationals denied entry to UK as Brexit control tightens to half of Romanians stopped at border

Similar Tagged Content: Section Categories Related Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/british-farmers-face-bankruptcies-as-1-8bn-in-eu-agriculture-cash-dries-up-mps-warn-blind-brexit-optimism-may-lead-to-jump-in-food-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos