Kanye West claims he wasn’t invited to his daughter’s Chicago birthday party





UPDATE: 8 PM ET A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kim Kardashian was taken completely by surprise by her ex-husband’s claims. There were always two nights planned in Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea. He was supposed to celebrate with her at 4 p.m. today, the insider explains. Kim was shocked to learn that he posted a video about not being invited to her party, it’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location. He’s at the birthday party.

UPDATE: 6 PM ET Kanye West has apparently made an appearance at the Chicago birthday bash. Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Travis Barkers, shared a video that appeared to briefly show West at the outdoor meeting talking to Kris Jenner.

Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram

Original Story: Defending. While Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday in Chicago with her family, her ex-husband Kanye West claimed he was unable to attend.

Yall, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I had no right to know where his party was, there’s nothing legal that says that’s the kind of game you play, the Yeezy creator, 44, claimed during a Saturday, January 15, Instagram Live from his car, by TMZ. It’s the kind of thing that really affected my health the longest and I just don’t play. I am taking control of my narrative this year.

He continued, “I’m the best dad, Ye’s version of a dad, and I won’t let that happen. Chicago, Happy Birthday. I love you and I’m posting this because I need your support.

The Illinois native added that he was banned from family festivities after trying to contact the selfish 41-year-old author.

I called Kim, texted nannies. I phoned with Tristan [Thompson, Khlo Kardashians ex], he asked Khlo [and] No one will give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now, West claimed in his social media post. It’ll imprint on her mind that I wasn’t there for her.

The Heartless rapper went on to explain that he was supposed to be in Miami, where he was to record his next album, but changed his schedule so he could take his children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and Psalm, 2, which he shares with the Skims mogul in their schools and being there for them in their daily lives.

Although the KKW Beauty entrepreneur didn’t address her ex-husband’s new claims, she did share a sweet birthday tribute for their daughter hours earlier on Saturday.

My little birthday girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My little independent twin. You are the most adorable and cuddly little girl on the planet. The ultimate princess, theDancing With the Starsalum wrote via Instagram. Can’t wait to celebrate with all the Barbie and LOL dolls a girl could dream of lol. You have truly brought so much joy to our family and I love you so so much!!!!

Kim Kardashian with her daughter Chicago West. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Amid the musicians’ claims, Chicago celebrated her birthday with her family mom, according to footage released by the 37-year-old Good American co-founder. According to Khlos Instagram Story, the 4-year-old threw a joint LOL Surprise and Barbie-themed birthday party with Kylie Jenners’ daughter, Stormi. The party also featured make-up and slime-making activities for the cousins, which Khlos’ daughter True, 3, also enjoyed.

The birthday girl, the former Revenge Bodyhost gushed in her Saturday Story, alongside a video of Chicago wearing an all-pink outfit. Hello happy birthday!

Since Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, West has tried co-parenting their four children, even buying the house next to his estranged wife.

My solace comes from seeing my kids and having a solid schedule, he told Jason Leein on a Friday, Jan. 14, preview for an upcoming episode of Hollywood Unlocked. That’s why I even got the house. When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be next to me. There’s nothing with my career, let it be rap [or designing], none of this will take me away from my children.

The Off the Grid musician continued at the time: Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. There is no security between me and my children.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

