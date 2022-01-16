UK Government Stops Funding BBC – Mail on Sunday Report





LONDON, January 16 (Reuters) – The British government will cut the BBC’s funds by ordering a two-year freeze on BBC broadcasting fees, The Mail reported Sunday.

The future of license payer-funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perennial topic of political debate, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government most recently proposed reforming funding.

Freezing license fees at the current £159 ($217.40) in April against inflation, which is expected to hit a 30-year high of more than 6% in April, will provide some relief to consumers grappling with the rapidly rising cost of living. .

But it will also take a toll on the BBC’s finances as it seeks to compete with privately funded news outlets and other entertainment streaming services funded by Netflix and consumer subscriptions.

In November, the government began negotiations to settle the cost of a TV license as part of a five-year financing agreement set to begin in April 2022.

The digital, media, cultural and sports departments declined to respond to questions about the Mail on Sunday report.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries tweeted a link to the Mail on Sunday article, stating that the settlement of license fees would be the final deal.

“Now is the time to discuss and discuss new ways to support and sell great UK content,” she said on Twitter.

The BBC declined to comment on Dorries’ tweet or the Mail on Sunday report.

The opposition Labor Party said the cuts were politically motivated.

“The Prime Minister and Culture Minister don’t like journalism, so they seem keen to attack this great British institution,” said Lucy Powell, Labor MP and head of cultural policy.

The BBC’s news output is regularly criticized by British political parties. Reports on the Brexit issue at the heart of the Johnson administration have long been viewed as overly critical by supporters of leaving the European Union.

Last week, a Conservative lawmaker said the BBC report about a party at Johnson’s Downing Street home during the coronavirus lockdown constituted a “coup d’état attempt” against the prime minister.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

Report of William James. Edited by Jane Merriman

