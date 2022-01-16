British counter-terrorism officer working with US authorities after British ‘hostage taker’ is shot dead





British counterterrorism officers work with US authorities after a British hostage taker was shot dead in a synagogue standoff for hours.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was killed on Saturday in a “shooting” after the FBI broke into a building at Congregation Beth Israel in Collieville, Texas.

All four hostages survived.

The man could be heard yelling in a British accent on the live broadcast as the case progressed, with police making their first calls at 11am and releasing the last hostage around 9pm.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that he was British, and Metropolitan Police said counter-terrorism officers were in contact with US authorities and FBI colleagues.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned “acts of terrorism and anti-Semitism”, while British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pearce said the British authorities “fully support Texas and US law enforcement agencies”.

The man is said to have demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of attempting to murder an American officer in Afghanistan.

In an interview with reporters after the incident, FBI special agent Matt DeSarno added that he believed the man “focused on only one issue and had nothing particularly to do with Jewish society” and would continue to “try to find a motive” . .

“There will be an independent investigation into the shooting,” he said, confirming the hostage’s death.

“We are aware of the death of a British citizen in Texas and we are contacting local authorities,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

One hostage was released during the confrontation, while three others escaped when the FBI Swat team entered the building, officials said.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that counter-terrorism police were “in contact with US authorities and FBI colleagues” regarding the incident.

Truss tweeted: “My thoughts go to the Jewish community and to all those affected by the horrific actions that took place in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-Semitism.

“We stand with the United States in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens from those who spread hate.”

“The UK and the US stand shoulder to shoulder to fight terrorism and defend the fundamental rights and freedoms of our citizens,” Pierce said.

Earlier, U.S. law enforcement officials said the man had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of ties to al-Qaeda detained in Texas.

Officials said he said he wanted to talk to her.

Although many people have reported hearing the hostage taker call Siddiqui his “sister” in a live stream, her brother is not known to be related.

John Floyd, chairman of the board of directors of the Houston branch of the American-Islamic Relations Committee and longtime general counsel to Sidiki’s brother, said his client was not responsible for the “horrible” incident.

Floyd called the incident “evil” and said the person involved had “nothing to do with Dr. Appia, her family, or the global campaign to define Dr. Appia.”

