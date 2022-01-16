US Surgeon General warns ‘the next few weeks will be difficult’ as Omicron spreads





US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Sunday that “the next few weeks will be difficult” as COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant continue to rise.

Murthy said the country was still pushing about 800,000 new cases a day, although some areas, like New York, have started to see a plateau in infections.

“The challenge is that the whole country is not moving at the same pace. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country,” Murthy said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that “the next few weeks will be tough.”

Omicron’s brutal winter surge is why it’s “so important that we bring resources to struggling hospitals,” Murthy said.

“That’s why it’s so important that we redouble all the precautions we take, because one thing we’re learning during this wave is that our vaccines still work really well to keep people from going to hospital. and to save their lives,” he said. “That’s why we want everyone to get their shots to get their boosts as soon as they can.”

The nation’s top doctor also spoke on Saturday about how “very disappointing” it was that the Supreme Court was blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine or test requirement for large private companies.

“It was a setback for public health, because these requirements are ultimately useful not only to protect the community as a whole, but also to make our workplaces safer for workers as well as for customers,” Murthy told ABC’s “This Week.”

But he said the administration “strongly encourages companies to voluntarily put these requirements in place.”

“In fact, many have already done so. A third of Fortune 100 companies have them in place, and many more outside have,” he said.

Pressed on the number of cases in the country that are breakthrough infections, Murthy declined to provide figures but argued that “the most important job of vaccines is to save your life and keep you from going to the hospital”.

“And by that measure, those vaccines and boosters are working and working well,” he said. “Now you will hear like many people have heard before about people who have mild or asymptomatic cases, people who test positive despite having been vaccinated or boosted. But keep in mind that what is often avoided there is a more serious infection.

