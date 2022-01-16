What do we know about the 175,000 people who died of Covid in the UK? | covid





Two surprisingly different numbers for the ostensibly identical number were released within days of each other. A few days before the UK’s leading statistical agency reported more than 175,000 deaths, the government reported 150,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The difference between the two figures is stark, but easily explained. Government figures only count deaths known to have occurred within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus. The National Statistical Office, on the other hand, counts all deaths in which the virus is mentioned in the death certificate.

However, regardless of the method of calculation, numbers represent individual human tragedies. So what do we know about the 175,000 deaths recorded so far?

COVID-19 related deaths

The pandemic has hit the elderly the most. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 7 out of 10 registered deaths across the UK have been over 75 years old. On the other hand, the number of deaths under the age of 44 was less than 2% of the total.

Nevertheless, the proportion of elderly deaths has changed during the pandemic.

During the first wave, which continued for most of 2020, three-quarters of all deaths were aged 75 years or older. In the subsequent wave, it declined, in part thanks to vaccination, to 59% of all deaths during the Delta-dominant period.

Vaccination rates are highest among older adults, according to NHS figures.

The launch of the UK vaccine program has reduced the rate of covid-related deaths among older people.

An ONS analysis of the first 10 months of 2021 found that the risk of death related to COVID-19 was 28 times higher among those who were not vaccinated than those who were vaccinated.

The risk of COVID-19-related death in the UK is 28 times higher for unvaccinated people.

Data show that COVID-19-related deaths are consistently low among those vaccinated, which ONS defines as those who received the vaccine at least 21 days prior.

gender

The gender gap in coronavirus deaths has been evident throughout the pandemic. According to ONS figures for coronavirus deaths registered by 31 December 2021, men accounted for 94,433 or 54% of total coronavirus deaths during this period, despite the fact that men make up only 49% of the population of England and Wales. I did.

Although these proportions remained nearly the same during the pandemic, there was a shift in this imbalance between the different waves.

While 58% of deaths within the delta wave were male, the lowest rate of male deaths occurred within the alpha wave at 53%. A theory as to why is differences in obstructive behavior between the sexes, and men are more likely to experience drinking, smoking, and obesity. and various immune responses.

geographic classification

The spread of Covid deaths has not been nationwide. After a high incidence in the UK at the beginning of the pandemic, the high death toll in 2020 kept the early mortality rate highest in the Northwest.

Northwest UK reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in UK

During the entire pandemic, the virus claimed 23,659 lives in the region, equivalent to a crude death rate of 321 per 100,000 people, higher than any other in both absolute numbers and rates.

Of the UK’s four countries, Wales had the highest death rate from coronavirus, with 291 deaths per 100,000 people, partly due to the fact that the UK has the highest proportion of people aged 65 and over. The crude mortality rate across the UK was 262 per 100,000 registered deaths at the end of 2021.

Occupational deaths

At the start of the pandemic, anyone who can stay home while essential workers go to work has focused on the link between jobs and the risk of death from coronavirus.

ONS last published data on the subject in early 2021 and analyzed nearly 8,000 coronavirus-related deaths within working-age populations across England and Wales by the end of 2020, showing that in close proximity to others. Working people have a higher mortality rate.

Again, more exposed men accounted for nearly two-thirds of these deaths, and male workers in the care and leisure sector and other public occupations experienced higher mortality rates. Female mortality rates were highest in machine operation, the care and leisure industries, and other customer-facing occupations.

Among health care occupations, nurses had a statistically significantly higher rate of COVID-19-related mortality than nurses of the same age and gender in the population.

death by race

ONS performed an interim analysis investigating coronavirus-related deaths between March 2 and May 15, 2020. The analysis found that, given the size and age differences of different races, the mortality rate was highest among black men.

After adjusting for region, population density, and other sociodemographic characteristics, the increased risk of death for blacks was twice as high for men and 1.4 times for women as for whites.

The analysis was updated for May 2021 and found that the risk of death for blacks compared to white Britons decreased in the second wave. Nevertheless, according to ONS, most black and South Asian groups maintained a higher risk than white Britons in the second wave even after reconciliation.

Although ONS data doesn’t cover the entire pandemic, evidence remains that ethnic minorities are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than whites.

