Farrah Abraham, a teenager, arrested after being the victim of assault and battery





Farrah Abraham attends the Women in Film Honors Gala in Los Angeles on October 6, 2021. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Legal issue. Teen Moms Farrah Abraham was arrested after allegedly slapping a security guard, Us Weekly confirms.

The16 & Pregnantalum, 30, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 15, after allegedly assaulting a security guard outside Hollywoods Grandmaster Records club, where she and a friend were partying.

Although police were not initially called to the scene, a passerby had a citizen arrested and paramedics were called, TMZ reported. Paramedics called the LAPD for help, and Abraham was arrested, issued a citation for the misdemeanor, and released. No charges have been filed. Abraham is due in court on May 19.

Abraham, for his part, has since spoken out about the arrest, writing via Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16, I will never understand sexism and sexist hate. To all the men who wish me harm, I give it to the one who created us all. I TREAT MEN AND WOMEN EVERY DAY.

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagam

In a separate slide on Sunday, she included footage recorded during her arrest, showing her lying on the ground with her hands behind her back. She captioned it, Never again.

She continued: Why does a man above me hold me down when I walk? It’s scary and he should be fired and jailed for [battery]. I’m tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] That’s scary to me [affects] mothers, it’s traumatic and it hurts me.

Abraham further alleged in her story that she made a dinner reservation there, and after the incident, she claimed she was injured during the altercation.

Bruised and beaten at dinner, the Nebraska native claimed, alongside a pair of bruises on her skin. Stop attacking and hurting the woman.

Minutes later, the My Teenage Dream Ended author opened up about his decision to share details of his arrest.

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagam

I am posting this because no woman or man should ever be beaten, abused, conspired, tied up, installed, recorded and sold on video, she claimed via an Instagram statement on Sunday.

Abraham alleged that she placed a restraining order on the man who made that dinner reservation and plotted an attack on me with @grandmaster_recorders staff as it was a full arrest setup of private persons.

Continuing, she added, I had a very traumatic year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me and beaten. As a single mother, being harassed, beaten and conspired as a paying customer. I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for saving me from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEED HELP. I couldn’t even use my phone.

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star, who is a mother to daughter Sophia, 12, added in her post: I have the chance to go to church today. I realize that it is no longer safe for women to go out to eat in their own neighborhood. I can’t wait to get my law degree and I can’t wait to be in court. Justice will be served as always. [Women] it’s a scary and dangerous world we live in, act according to your rights and always take care of others even when everyone hurts and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger [than] all the weak people who hurt and traumatize us.

Abraham had previously been arrested for assault and battery in June 2018 after an alleged fight with a hotel employee.

At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released, Farrah will issue a statement on her behalf, a statement from her representative read at the time. Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is his number one priority. Please remember that there are two sides to every story!

Listen to Watch With Us to hear about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/teen-moms-farrah-abraham-arrested-after-alleged-battery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos