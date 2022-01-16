Prince Harry seeks right to pay for British police protection while in England





Harry’s legal team said they had started a legal battle in September last year, but have decided to release the information now “to get the facts straight” after a British tabloid leak.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wants to bring his son Archie and daughter Lilibett from the United States, but the family is too risky to return home, a legal representative said. Saturday name.

In particular, Harry’s Xavi US security team could not “replicate the necessary police protection” during their visit to the UK, the official added.

The allegations came after the prince’s safety was threatened when he left for a charity event in London in the summer of 2021, the statement added.

According to his legal representative, the Duke “offered privately to pay for British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020.” The representative said the proposal was rejected.

At Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to discuss the terms of his resignation from royal duties days after Sussex announced his decision to step down from the high office. “The royals.

The attorney also said the Duke was “willing to cover security costs in order not to impose on UK taxpayers”.

After another attempt to negotiate on the matter was rejected, Harry said in a statement that he had requested a judicial review in September 2021 challenging the legality of a decision made by a public authority, in this case the Ministry of the Interior.

“England will always be Prince Harry’s home and the country where he wants his wife and children to be safe. Lack of police protection carries too much personal risk. Prince Harry hopes his petition will be fulfilled almost two years later. We hope that the British Security Petition will address this situation.”

According to a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex, his team is currently filing a document outlining the grounds for objecting to the Department’s decision.

In response to Harry’s attorney’s statement, a government spokesperson said: “The UK government’s protective security system is strict and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these measures. Doing so would compromise their integrity and security. could be,” he said. It affects personal security.

“It is also not appropriate to comment on the details of the legal process.”

Harry and his wife Megan have been living in California since July 2020 after relinquishing their royal duties earlier that year.

CNN’s Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.

