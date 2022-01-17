Who will take Novak Djokovic’s place in the draw, the top seed and how to watch TV





The world’s best tennis players are in Australia for the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam, but key player Novak Djokovic is missing.

It came to an end when the dizzying political sage was deported from Australia after the Serbs lost their bid to remain in Australia on Sunday. Djokovic, who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to reverse the government’s decision to revoke his visa for health reasons.

The men’s singles draw was belatedly reorganized as the world’s number one tennis player failed to defend his title.

According to the Grand Slam tournament rules, the withdrawal of the top seed after Monday’s play order has been revealed means that the lucky loser (the one who lost the final round of the qualifiers) will be drawn into the draw. World No. 150 Salvatore Caruso will replace Djokovic as Serbia’s Miomir Kekmanovic.

From a British perspective, all eyes will be on Emma Radukanu, who will compete in her first Grand Slam since winning the US Open in September. However, the 19-year-old has a fierce opening match against world No. 68 Sloane Stevens, and in the third round, he can face 14 seed Simona Halep.

The British No. 1 will be under pressure to replicate New York’s feat in Melbourne, but it will require patience when working with their new coach, Torben Beltz.

In the men’s group draw, Andy Murray drew to Nicolas Vasilasivili, who lost a thriller match at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday. British No. 1 Cameron Norri will face Sebastian Corda, while Dan Evans will face David Goffin.

Tennis Australia stands ready to step up security to kick off the Australian Open ahead of anticipated protests over the dramatic expulsion of ninth-time champion Novak Djokovic.

A week after police clashed with protesters on Melbourne streets, anti-vaccine activists gathered outside the Djokovic Hotel and hundreds of people gathered in Melbourne Park.

There could be protests in Serbia’s powerful community, or protests from anti-vaccine activists who waved banners outside Melbourne park gates on Saturday.

The Australian government has canceled Djokovic’s visa for health and order reasons, and the Djokovic team has sparked a counter-argument that expelling the 20-time Grand Slam champion could have the same effect.

“Security measures will continue to be adjusted to respond to the situation on the ground,” a spokesperson for Tennis Australia told Telegraph Sports. The spokesperson said the safety and security of all customers, staff and players is of the utmost importance and top priority. Tennis Australia works closely and continues to work closely with relevant authorities to plan and implement the Australian Open’s security measures.

Djokovic’s continued refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after being expelled from Australia, and the revelations that he had violated Serbia’s Covid-19 quarantine rules, also raised questions about his future schedule and a sponsorship deal estimated at nearly 22 million.

A commercial partner, Raiffeisen Bank International, told Telegraph Sport that it is closely monitoring the situation after signing a multi-year contract with the 34-year-old player in April.

The deal, which appointed Djokovic as brand ambassador, was made long before news of Novak Djokovic and his COVID-19 vaccination status or participation in the Australian Open came out, but his sporting success and social commitment have made him very popular in Central and Eastern Europe. I made it.

Hublot, Peugeot, Lacoste and Asics are other major Djokovics sponsors. Peugeot said it had no comment to offer, and Hublot said last week that he would stick with the tennis star.

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament starts on January 17th and ends with the men’s final on January 30th.

Where is the Australian Open?

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park in Victoria.

Who are the top 32 seeds?

