Mainstream American Muslim groups have called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui

A suspect who held four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue for several hours on Saturday reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Texas inmate known in counterterrorism circles as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’. , whose allies include mainstream American Muslim groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The hours-long hostage incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and the man holding them dead, authorities said. The hostage taker, a British national, is said to have called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is serving an 86-year sentence in Texas after being convicted in 2010 of shooting US military officers while she was detained in Afghanistan. two years before.

WHO IS AAFIA SIDDIQUI, TEXAS INMATE KNOWN AS ‘LADY AL QAEDA’?

Law enforcement officials speak to each other after a press conference in which they announced that all hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue were safe and that the hostage taker had died on Saturday January 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Just last month, the Dallas-Fort-Worth chapter of CAIR held an event called “In Pursuit of Freedom” at the East Plano Islamic Center in Plano, Texas, calling for the release of Siddiquis, saying she had been “kidnapped, separated from her children, shot, transferred to the United States and is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence for a crime she did not commit.”

On November 18, the CAIR Chapter hosted an online fundraiser for the Siddiquis Defense Team. A few days earlier, several Muslim rights groups, including CAIR, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), the Islamic Circle of North America Council for Social Justice (ICNA-CSJ), and the Muslim American Society PACE, held a “Free Dr. Aafia Advocacy Day” in Washington D.C., where they met with congressional offices and lobbied for Siddiquis’ release.

AMP, which is considered an anti-Israel group for expressing support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Jewish state, has close ties to “Squad” representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. , which includes the founder among one of his donors and allies.

Others who have called for Siddiquis’ release include British hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who launched a Twitter campaign for Siddiqui in September and condemned Muslim leaders “who haven’t lifted a finger to ‘She is freed even though some of them are sitting on nuclear weapons,’ the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported at the time.

In a September 13 post announcing the campaign on Telegram, Choudary described Siddiqui as a “Muslim woman, an intellectual and a champion of the cause of those who have faced oppression, which has been unlawfully and unfairly treated by the Taghut”. [tyrant] regimes in Pakistan and America, suffering from continued torture, abuse and inhuman treatment,” MEMRI reported.

People gather to demand the release of Aafia Siddiqui on International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)

In November 2021, the Texas chapter of CAIR and controversial former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour hosted a discussion with Siddiqui’s attorney about “the campaign to free” Siddiqui.

Siddiquis’ attorney, Marwa Elbially, and CAIR-DFW released a joint statement on Saturday condemning the Colleyville hostage incident as it unfolded.

“We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas,” the statement read in part. “Whoever the perpetrator is, we want him to know that his actions are condemned by Dr Aafia and his family. His actions are heinous and reprehensible. His case must be taken to court. Dr Aafia and his family pray May this situation be resolved peacefully We urge you to immediately release the hostages and surrender.

CAIR-Houston board chairman John Floyd, who has been an attorney for Siddiquis’ brother since 2004, described the incident as an “anti-Semitic attack on a place of worship.”

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and pray that law enforcement can quickly release the hostages and bring them to safety,” Floyd said in a statement. “This abuser has nothing to do with Dr Aafia, his family or the global campaign to seek justice for Dr Aafia. We want the abuser to know that his actions are evil and directly undermine those of us who demand justice for Dr. Aafia. .Aafia.”

CAIR, AMP, ICNA-CSJ and MAS-PACE did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digitals.

Fox News Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

