Security “threatened” during Prince Harry’s last visit to England





Prince Harry is no stranger to scrutiny. Often, social media threats aimed at Meghan Markle or her children will suffice to assert security details. And in a statement released by Harry’s spokesperson on Saturday, the UK’s lack of police protection is the reason why Harry and his family, including baby Lilybet, have not returned to the UK. But the statement also revealed more frightening facts. Harry’s security was actually compromised during his visit in July 2021 when he visited for the unveiling of a statue honoring Diana.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie shared a statement from Harry’s team on Twitter, explaining why Harry’s new decision to appeal a police security request that was denied twice during his visit to the UK.

Full Statement of Prince Harry’s Legal Spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/JU2hS7KKYH 15 January 2022

According to the BBC, Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer protection when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and have been paying for their own personal security while in the United States. A new statement that caused him to leave the UK due to strife with other members of the royal family, particularly Prince William and reported remarks from Prince Charles, suggests that it was above all a concern for his family’s safety.

The statement explained that Harry had twice petitioned the UK government to pay for his police security, including a request for judicial review of the matter in September 2021 “to avoid imposing on UK taxpayers”. Both times his request was denied. “As is widely known, those who have resigned from public office and are at risk of inherent threats receive free police protection,” the statement added.

A spokesperson said the security concerns proved particularly effective when Prince Harry and Prince William last visited Britain to attend the unveiling of the statue of Diana. Photos from the word-of-mouth event showed the brothers delightfully strolling through the gardens, but now we know that there was more to it than meets the eye. “His security was compromised due to lack of police protection while leaving for a charity event on his last visit to England in July 2021 to unveil a statue in honor of his deceased mother.”

Even some of Harry’s most critical press commentators defended themselves on this point. Express UK quotes Charlie Rae, former royal editor of Sun, “I think Harry deserves it. He’s not saying you and I have to pay. I will pay for the protection while he is in this country,” Rae added. Or the Thames Valley Police Department. I think he makes sense.”

It’s pretty strange that Harry isn’t allowed to pay his own police expenses while in England. Especially considering that the nature of his birth makes him more likely to be a target for him at home. In particular, we hope the situation will be resolved soon so that the Queen can finally meet her great-grandaughter, Lilybet.

