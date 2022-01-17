Joy Divisions’ “Love Will Tear Us Apart” is Keanu Reeves’ favorite song





Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favorite song is “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.

The Matrix actor was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week, and during his appearance he took part in the show’s “Colbert Questionert” segment in which guests are asked a series of 15 questions designed to “penetrate the soul”.

Among the questions, Reeves was asked to choose a song to listen to for the rest of his life. After moaning and shaking his head repeatedly, he responded to “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” the 1980 Joy Division track released the month after frontman Ian Curtis died.

Reeves was also asked to name his favorite movie (1975’s Roller Ball, starring James Caan), his best sandwich (toasted crispy peanut butter sandwiches with honey) and his favorite smell. “Today I’m going to get my 1974 Norton Commando when the engine is warm,” he replied to the latter. “When you’ve tried hard, the oil in the engine heats up and the smell coming out of the engine is really good.”

His funniest response came when he shared an anecdote about asking his Bill & Ted co-star George Carlin for an autograph. “He wrote, ‘Dear Keanu, fuck off,'” Reeves recalled. “I always thought he just wrote this for me, but then I met someone else who told me he wrote the same thing to them.”

You can watch Reeves answer Colbert’s questions below:

Colbert shared that the “Colbert Questionert” segment was actually inspired by Reeves’ previous appearance on the show, where he answered a question about what happens when we die.

“I know we will miss those who love us,” he replied when asked in May 2019.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Reeves was in talks to star in the series adaptation of Martin Scorses’ The Devil In The White City.

According to Deadline, the actor is in negotiations to appear in Hulus’ upcoming version of Erik Larson’s 2003 book. This will be Reeves’ first big role on American television.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 will now be released in cinemas worldwide on March 24, 2023.

The new release date for the action movie starring Keanu Reeves has been revealed in a short teaser from the studio, pushing the film back nearly a year from its scheduled release on May 27, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/film/joy-divisions-love-will-tear-us-apart-is-keanu-reeves-favourite-song-3138694 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos