British teens’ mental health care ability declines sharply during pandemic





The number of teen mental health care beds in the UK has declined sharply as private providers shrink capacity despite surges in demand for treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The availability of hospital beds for children and adolescents with mental health problems (mostly between the ages of 13 and 18) has declined by a fifth since 2017, more than half of them last year, according to figures from the Care Quality Commission. decreased to , analyzed by health care consulting firm Candesic.

About 325 beds have been removed over the past five years, a decrease of 20%, leaving only 1,321 children’s and teens’ beds in the UK, the study found.

The decline is that 65% of NHS Trust leaders report that they cannot meet their demand for child and adolescent mental health services, reporting higher treatment thresholds, longer waiting times and being placed further away from home.

Candesic analyst Michelle Tempest said growing demand for teens and fewer beds created a significant gap in the market.

“Even if the private sector is willing to increase capacity, they won’t be able to do so due to a staffing shortage, as most employees don’t want to risk damaging their reputation with a negative CQC rating,” she said.

Mental health, along with geriatric care, is one of the most outsourced parts of the NHS system. Although more than 98% of the beds are paid for by the NHS, more than half of the occupancy is managed by private providers including Priory Group, Cygnet Health Care, and Huntercombe Group.

They had their beds amputated, even though the NHS-managed numbers have remained stable at around 651 over the past five years.

There are concerns that the shortage may cause private providers to charge the NHS higher costs for treatment. These range from £500 to £1,300 for a bed per night.

Private providers say they are eliminating beds in mental health hospitals as a result of a manpower shortage that has impacted patient care.

They also have patients with more serious problems who need more treatment than they did five years ago, a trend compounded by social media and the pandemic, they said.

Priory, the UK’s largest mental health care provider, owned by Waterland Private Equity, said the closure was “a result of having to address an overall shortage of specialized children and adolescent clinical staff”.

“As a responsible provider, we cannot perform services that compromise our high quality standards,” he said. “This decision was made in collaboration with NHS England.”

NHS England said the reduction in beds reflects its decision not to leave young people in hospitals and with their families, prioritizing investment in community services for children and young people.

“The NHS has deployed a 24/7 crisis line, created hundreds of mental health support teams at schools, and worked with local authorities and charities to ensure that families and youth in the community get as much support as possible before being admitted to hospital. are doing necessary,” he said.

Jess Lievesley, interim CEO of East Midlands charity St Andrew’s Healthcare, said the NHS’s additional investment in community crisis teams as part of a move to keep teens at home contributed to its decision to cut 84 beds. . last 5 years.

However, he added, the lack of qualified staff “reduced capacity for new patients, especially in specialists and highly-needed security wards.”

In June 2021 NHS England announced additional capital funding of £10 million for extra beds, including teenagers with eating disorders.

CQC’s own review found that during the pandemic, “a lack of CAMHS made access to specialized inpatient care difficult”. [child and adolescent mental health services] Inpatient beds available”.

