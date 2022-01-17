



Many This Is Us fans are wondering where the sixth and final season takes the story of Deja (Lyric Ross) and Maliks (Asante Blackk). The two lovebirds have just reached a new level in their relationship. But there is still drama to come. Recently, the This Is Us Season 6 team revealed that Deja will face massive consequences after his weekend with Malik, here’s everything we know so far.

What happened to Deja and Malik in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2? Lyric Ross as Deja and Asante Blackk as Malik in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

RELATED: This Is Us Fans Are Crying Good Tears After New Nickys Future Flash-Forward Scene

In This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, One Giant Leap, Deja went to Boston to visit Malik, who is going to Harvard. And at first, their reunion was far from ideal.

It was clear that Malik was overwhelmed by the demands of his classes, his parenting and his job. Nor was Janelle’s birth mother, Jennifer, helping the situation, and there was a bit of tension between Deja and Jennifer. But in the end, Deja didn’t let obstacles get in the way of her happiness. She supported her boyfriend’s college career and told him to finish a paper he was stressed about finishing. Deja also took a big leap and slept with Malik for the first time.

That said, Deja lied to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) about his whereabouts. At the start of the This Is Us episode, Deja told her father that she was sleeping over at her friends’ house. But in reality, she drove six hours from home to see her boyfriend.

This Is Us Director Teases Malik and Deja’s Sequel in Season 6 Episode 3

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RIarSlkn6gY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture” allow full screen >

RELATED: This Is Us Season 6: Fans Think Premiere Detail Proves Kate & Tobys Split Is Coming Soon

The This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 promotional trailer for Four Fathers on Jan. 18 confirmed that Randall would check out Deja and Maliks’ weekend together. In the preview, Deja receives a text from Malik that not-so-subtly reveals that they slept together. The message is also broadcast aloud in a car with Randall in the passenger seat. And the city councilor doesn’t look too happy.

Meanwhile, director Kay Oyegun has teased what’s to come in the next new episode of This Is Us, confirming that there will be major ramifications for Deja in the future.

Oh darn. Yeah. Consequences, Oyegun told Glamor when asked about Dejas lying to Randall. There are enormous consequences for anything that [Deja] do.

Deja and Maliks’ story won’t be easy on This Is Us

RELATED: This Is Us: Who Plays Eric, Sally’s Husband, in Season 6?

While it’s clear that Deja will face consequences for his actions in This Is Us Season 6, some fans might wonder what that will entail. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oyegun noted that Deja’s actions repeat what she did with Malik in the past. Remember, the two skipped school to be together in season four. But regardless, it looks like the family will have a big reaction to what Deja did.

Deja’s decision with Malik is somewhat of a repeat of his previous decision with Malik, Oyegun said. This girl is not learning her lessons, and [it’s] is going to have a very, very, big reaction from his family. So it won’t be an easy task.

That said, writer Kevin Falls hinted that there might be a pushback from Deja. It is therefore necessary to see how this dynamic is played out in the end.

She’s also fiercely independent, Falls said of Deja. She’s been alone for a while, she’s not used to being told what to do. She’s a strong woman and we’ve seen a lot of that in life. So he’s a hard person to tell what to do, that’s for sure.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 airs Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

RELATED: This Is Us: Who Is Edie? Vanessa Bell Calloway plays key new player for Nickys Story in Season 6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/this-is-us-season-6-deja-malik-massive-consequences-weekend.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos