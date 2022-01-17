What is modern American warfare for? Absolutely nothing | Letters





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both received widespread criticism for their efforts to end the endless war in Afghanistan.

Presidents Bush, Eisenhower, Nixon and Kennedy first achieved high approval ratings for the wars they oversaw in Vietnam, Korea and Iraq.

After America left these nations, all we saw was total destruction, with countless deaths and ruined economies. Now, in the end, what do we have to show after the trillions of dollars we have spent on these wars and the blood of our best young generations? Absolutely nothing!

When we try to convince people to change the way they govern, we always strike. Don’t we get more benefits when we help rebuild their countries? Look at Germany, Japan, South Korea and others.

The destruction in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan has deprived humanity of treasures that will never be recovered. Just months after we left Afghanistan, its people face starvation.

Perhaps we should strive to avoid conflicts that get us nowhere and instead strengthen our alliances with countries with whom we share common ground, such as those in Central America.

Julio Parra, Edison

Building back better is more than a child tax credit

Regarding the Star-Ledger editorial, When Congress Returns, Saving the Children Must Be the Priority, Jan. 4:

The editorial board was right to call the expansion of the federal child tax credit that lifted millions of children out of poverty a monumental and moral imperative.

But doesn’t our moral imperative also extend to ensuring that health care, childcare and paid family leave are also available? Like the Child Tax Credit, these programs, all included in the House-passed version of President Joe Bidens Build Back Better legislation, would also provide millions of families with unprecedented stability. Without this stability, children will suffer.

These questions are important to New Jerseyans. In the Senate, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchins’ opposition to some components of Build Back Better will jeopardize the re-election of New Jersey House Democrats in swing districts like Reps. Mikee Sherrill (11th Dist.), Tom Malinowski ( 7th) and Andy Kim (3rd), if those lawmakers can’t deliver the promised help that working families need and deserve. They were initially elected by voters weary of Republican policies of austerity and obstructionism.

Now is the time for every member to stand up, speak out and embrace Build Back Better.

Maura Collinsgru, Executive Director, New Jersey Citizen Action, Highland Park

Where do the giants find these losers?

With Joe Judge fired and an ongoing search for a fifth head coach in eight seasons, and not much luck with a general manager, the problem may lie with the owners of the New York Giants.

Maybe they need to form a highly skilled search committee, which might even include ex-players.

Or, if they already have a search committee, fire them as well.

Ron Schneiderman, Bridgewater

