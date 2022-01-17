COVID deaths and cases rise again in US nursing homes





COVID care homes reported a near-record of around 32,000 COVID-19 cases among residents in the week ending January 9. Edward Williams, 62, resident of the Hebrew Home of Riverdale, receives a COVID-19 reminder in New York, September 27, 2021. COVID-19 infections are rising again in American nursing homes due to the omicron wave, and deaths are also increasing. This is leading to new restrictions on family visits and renewed efforts to get more residents and staff vaccinated and stimulated. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) The Associated Press

By MEG KINNARD and BRYAN GALLION, Associated Press

January 16, 2022 | 9:29

COVID-19 infections are rising again in US nursing homes due to the omicron wave, and deaths are also rising, leading to new restrictions on family visits and new pressure to vaccinate and stimulate more residents and Staff.

Nursing homes were the deadly epicenter of the pandemic early on, before the vaccine allowed many to reopen to visitors last year. But the extremely contagious variant dealt them a setback.

Nursing homes reported a near-record of around 32,000 COVID-19 cases among residents in the week ending Jan. 9, a sevenfold increase from the previous month, according to the Centers for Disease. Control and Prevention.

A total of 645 COVID-19 related deaths among residents were recorded in the same week, a 47% increase from the previous period. And there are fears that deaths could increase much more before omicron ends.

Despite the rising numbers, the situation is not as dire as it was in December 2020, when weekly deaths in nursing homes reached around 6,200. Experts attribute the current high vaccination rates among Nursing home residents: About 87% are fully immunized, according to CDC data.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death, but the sick and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Care home officials say they are responding to the outbreak by restricting visitors to common areas instead of allowing them into resident rooms, and restoring social distancing.

Some states, such as New York, have implemented their own measures, such as requiring proof of a negative test for visitors and providing everyone with surgical masks.

Nursing homes are also working to increase the number of vaccinations, especially for boosters. Sixty-three percent of nursing home residents nationwide received an additional dose.

The number of boosters is much worse for staff members. About 83% are fully vaccinated, but only 29% have received an additional dose.

Nursing homes held vaccination clinics and town hall meetings to highlight the importance of vaccines.

They also got another tool to increase vaccinations on Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for most health care workers in the United States.

Around 57,200 nursing home workers, by far the highest number on record during the pandemic, contracted the virus in the week ending January 9, a more than tenfold increase from the previous month. , according to the CDC.

Sharon Wheeler was shocked to learn that her 88-year-old father, who has dementia, had recently contracted COVID-19 at a nursing home in Naperville, Illinois. She said she hoped that having him fully vaccinated and boosted would help him cope.

She said she suspects visitors and residents coming and going during the holidays have brought COVID-19 inside. Wheeler was not allowed to see her father, but staff told her he had mild symptoms.

I worked so hard to make sure he never got (COVID-19), because I was so terrified, she said. He’s such an older man, and I don’t want to lose him this way.

Vaccines are just one of many tools that should be used to defend older adults against omicron, said Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist and senior researcher at the Federation of American Scientists. He also recommended testing visitors, mandatory recalls and the use of medical-grade masks like N95s and high-efficiency air filters.

We need to build a Fort Knox around protecting nursing homes, but we weren’t doing that right now, and that’s why cases are rising, Feigl-Ding said Thursday. Were going to have an exponential number of hospitalizations and deaths.

The virus dealt a devastating blow in late November to the New Hampshire nursing home run by Todd Fernald, called Webster at Rye, where 100% of residents and staff were vaccinated but not boosted.

COVID ripped through this building in 10 seconds, Fernald said, recalling how, on the day additional injections were to be administered, an outbreak occurred that would eventually kill six residents, infect dozens more and sicken 20 employees. .

Since then, almost all the inhabitants have been boosted, and the employees are receiving their third injection.

I only lost one employee who didn’t want to be vaccinated and chose to quit his job, Fernald said. I have more and more people every week that I see getting boosted and bringing me their booster cards.

Ensuring facilities have supplies such as testing is also crucial, said Lisa Sanders of LeadingAge, an association of nonprofit providers of aging services, including nursing homes.

Older people and the people they care for should be prioritized for support and supplies as they become available, Sanders said.

