UK: Update on the application of UK customs controls from 1 January 2022





The HMRC has issued a Guidance Note (available here) to remind traders that many tariff changes will take effect from 1 January 2022 regarding the movement of goods between the UK and the EU. Specifically, the instructional notes mark the following changes traders should be aware of:

customs declaration

For traders importing uncontrolled goods into the UK from Irish ports, there are currently no changes and traders can continue to defer customs declarations for up to 175 days as long as they enter the declarant imports. import time. For goods entering the UK from other EU countries, merchants will no longer be able to rely on the tiered tariff control rules in effect in 2021, and most will have to declare and pay customs duties at the point of import.

border control

For goods traveling between the UK and the European Union (EU), goods must be declared and cleared for free distribution.

Rules of Origin

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between the UK and the EU allows you to take advantage of reduced or preferential tariffs on certain goods. In order for goods to benefit from this preferential tariff rate, goods imported from the EU into the UK must prove that they originate in the EU. and/or confirm that goods imported into the EU from the UK are eligible for origin in the UK.

This can usually be demonstrated through a description of the country of origin or the knowledge of the importer. A supplier declaration may also be required if you rely on country of origin marks. During 2021, merchants were able to import goods preferentially and receive supplier declarations later, but from January 1, 2022, merchants are required to have supplier declarations (if necessary) when exporting goods.

Deferred VAT Accounting

VAT Registered importers may continue to use Deferred VAT Accounting (PVA) on their customs declaration to calculate import VAT.

Product Code

UK product codes will change on 1 January 2022. Traders should check if the change will affect the HS code currently in use.

Additional changes from 1 July 2022

Traders should be aware that from July 1, 2022, further changes will be implemented. These include: (i) full safety and security declaration requirements for all imports; (ii) new requirements for export health certificates; (iii) requirements for phytosanitary certificates; (iv) Physical inspection of sanitary and phytosanitary items at border control stations.

Goods entering the UK from the Island of Ireland

Notwithstanding the above changes that apply to goods moving between the EU and the UK from 1 January 2022, the UK Government has announced that it is delaying the introduction of new border controls for goods moving from the island of Ireland (i.e. Northern Ireland). The current agreement will be temporarily extended while UK and EU discussions on the Protocol continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalcompliancenews.com/2022/01/16/united-kingdom-update-on-application-of-uk-customs-controls-from-1-january-2022-23122021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos