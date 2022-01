Senior US official says Washington is ‘ready anyway’ in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The United States will outline in the coming days its future steps in the standoff with Russia over the latter’s troop buildup near the border with Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on January 16. , after a week of talks that failed to allay concerns. of a possible conflict.

Sullivan, in an interview with CBS, said Washington was “ready anyway.”

“We are in close contact with our allies and partners, including the Ukrainians,” said Sullivan, who is President Joe Biden’s top adviser. “We are coordinating the next steps closely. And we will have more to share regarding the next steps in diplomacy early next week.

“But the key point here is that we are ready anyway. If Russia wants to move forward with diplomacy, we are absolutely ready to do so in close cooperation with our allies and partners.”

The United States says Russia has deployed up to 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine and accused Moscow of seeking to provoke a “pretext” for a possible offensive.

“If Russia wants to go down the path of invasion and escalation, we are ready for that as well, with a vigorous response,” Sullivan said.

The United States and its NATO allies held talks this week with Russia on tensions over Ukraine and the European security architecture, but the three rounds of negotiations – in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna – n failed to make significant progress.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on January 13 that Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West.

On January 16, the Kremlin warned that the West and Russia are on “completely different paths” despite the week of intense diplomacy.

“There are understandings between us. But in general, in principle, we can now say that we stay on different paths, on totally different paths. And that’s not good. That’s worrying,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a statement. interview with CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a series of demands for security guarantees in Europe, including NATO not accepting new members like Ukraine and Georgia, and limits on allied deployments in NATO members from Eastern Europe.

Western officials say Russia’s combative rhetoric and troop buildup near Ukraine is an attempt to pressure the United States and European allies into bowing to the Kremlin’s wish list.

Moscow insists its military deployment is a response to what it sees as NATO’s growing presence in its sphere of influence and denies plans to invade Ukraine.

With reports from AFP, Reuters and AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/washington-russia-ukraine-sullivan-next-steps/31656869.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos