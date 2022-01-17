Cost of Living Crisis: Are Wages Keeping Up with Inflation? | UK News





With much focus on the current cost of living crisis, new data from Sky News reveals which jobs have been impacted the most.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, only a handful of jobs have experienced wage increases that far outpaced inflation, according to UK wage data from employment website Indeed.

Those with the highest pay increases tend to be in roles that have seen a surge in demand over the past two years.

Home care nurses, for example, saw the largest increase in real wages between February 2020 and November 2021, with real wages rising by more than 50%. Truck drivers and welders have also increased by over 18%.

However, only a few professions have grown on this scale. In fact, many have seen their spending power decline because prices have risen more than wages since the first outbreak of COVID-19.

Fitters (those who install and service industrial machinery or make home repairs) experienced the biggest declines. Their real salaries have fallen 14% since early 2020.

Quantity inspectors also have reduced spending power. Damian Fitzpatrick, who works in the industry, says this is a “pandemic chain effect,” exacerbated by rising material costs.

“There is always a fear that a building project will be put on hold because the prices of materials and other things have gone up so much,” he said.

Fitzpatrick is particularly conscious of the rising cost of living with children.

“Bills went up, food prices went up, prices in bars and restaurants went up,” he says. “If there is all this extra spending next year and the market could be unstable, that works on the mind.”

In which sector has consumption increased the most?

Loading and loading, which includes roles such as forklift drivers and warehouse workers, had the largest increase in spending power since February 2020, at nearly 9%.

Nursing and construction also experienced real wage increases of more than 5%.

However, not everyone has seen an increase in their ability to spend.

Salaries for installation and maintenance workers have been stagnant, and salaries for administrative support workers, including receptionists, are on average 1.7% lower than in February 2020.

It is not expected to continue even in sectors with high rates of pay growth. Jack Kennedy, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, said the growth was driven by pandemic-related employment pressures.

“After the reopening of the economy, many sectors are trying to hire similar types of workers,” he said. “So we see candidate supply not keeping pace with demand recovery, which has driven high payroll growth in certain sectors.

“But we’re not seeing any signs of real benefit to the average worker, given the pressures on energy costs and the cost of living in general.”

So what’s the big picture?

In the UK, historically, it’s been a decade of poor real wage growth.

In fact, the average worker in the UK today is worse off than it was before the financial crisis in early 2008.

Real wage growth, which plummeted as the pandemic began, rebounded in the second half of 2020.

However, it has flattened out over the past year.

Looking at real wage growth since 2010, it can be seen that the spending power of the average public sector worker is lower than it was 12 years ago.

Real wages in the private sector have risen only 5.6% since early 2010.

In the eight years before the financial crisis, only two-thirds of private sector real wages increased by more than 20% during this period.

Peter Levell, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the “current crisis” will be exacerbated by changes to taxes, benefits and energy price caps in April.

“All of this, along with rising inflation, will put a strain on households’ cost of living,” he said. “The nominal wage increase will therefore have to accelerate significantly this year to ensure that people’s living standards have not fallen compared to the previous year.”

People who are not paid, such as older people or those who are not in the labor market, are more likely to be severely affected.

A new IFS analysis shows that planned changes will put the most pressure on poor families as they spend a greater portion of their income on energy.

“I think it will shift the cost of living pressure to hit low-income households even more,” Levell said.

