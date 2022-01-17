Winter storm leaves thousands without power on US East Coast





A major winter storm battered much of the east coast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the bank holiday weekend.

The big picture: Heavy accumulations of snow and ice were “likely to produce hazardous travel,” downed trees and more blackouts from south-central to northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the United States can expect to see up to a foot of snow through Monday.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power on Sunday due to the winter storm, which spawned two tornadoes in southwest Florida in the morning, including an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 118 near Fort Myers , in Lee County, which injured at least three people. , according to the NWS.

By the numbers: Nearly 34,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and more than 30,000 more had no power in South Carolina as of Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Other states with widespread power outages were Georgia (more than 27,000), Pennsylvania (nearly 26,000) and Virginia (more than 16,000), according to the utility tracking site. More than 3,000 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled and more than 8,000 more were delayed on Sunday, according to FlightAware data.

Threat level: “The heaviest snowfall is expected along and just west of the Appalachians, and the most damaging icing is likely in parts of North Carolina,” the NWS said.

“Thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and tornadoes in Florida and the eastern Carolinas. Strong winds and coastal flooding are also expected. Arctic air already in place in the central and eastern United States will work in conjunction with this dynamic system to deliver a broad swath of more than a foot of heavy snow northward through the upper Ohio Valley across the lower Great Lakes as the center of the storm is expected to move up the interior section of the east coast through Monday the falls are expected to change to a period of sleet and/or freezing rain before changing to regular rain in the central interior Atlantic and lower elevations of New England NWS Perspectives

Meanwhile, the weather agency Environment Canada warns that 8 to 16 inches of snow could fall Monday morning in parts of southern and eastern Ontario near the border with the United States.

In photos: Scenes from the monster storm The dome of the United States Capitol during a snowstorm on January 16. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty ImagesThe scene on Main St. in Greenville, South Carolina, on January 16. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesAn Amtrak train locomotive moves along the tracks in the Union Station yard in Washington, DC Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty ImagesScenes from Charlotte, where wintry conditions were still fun for some on January 16. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with details on Canada’s flight cancellations, power outages and forecasts.

