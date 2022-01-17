British citizen Malik Faisal Akram named hostage taker of American Synagogue in Texas, President Joe Biden calls incident an act of terror





The four hostages were all released unharmed on Saturday evening.

Colleyville, USA:

The man who died after holding four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in what President Joe Biden called a “terrorist act” was identified by the FBI on Sunday as a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram .

The four hostages — including respected local rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker — were all released unharmed on Saturday night, prompting relief in the United States, where the Jewish community and Biden renewed calls to fight anti-Semitism.

“There is no doubt that it was a traumatic experience,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement Sunday.

“We are resilient and we will recover,” he added.

There was “no indication” that anyone else was involved in the attack on the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the small Texas town of Colleyville, according to the statement from the FBI’s Dallas field office.

He gave no further information about Akram, or what he might have been.

A man identifying himself as Akram’s brother, Gulbar, said in a Facebook post that the suspect was suffering from mental health issues.

“We would like to say that as a family we do not condone any of his actions and would like to offer our sincere apologies to all of the victims involved in this unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that his family hoped to recover the body. of Akram. Britain for a funeral.

Biden declined to speculate on the motive, but appeared to confirm US media reports that the hostage taker was seeking the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda”.

“It was an act of terror” that was linked to “someone who was arrested 15 years ago and has been in prison for 10 years,” Biden said in comments to reporters during a visit to a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also condemned the hostage-taking on Sunday as “an act of terrorism and anti-Semitism”.

Siddiqui, the first woman suspected by the United States of ties to al-Qaeda and a cause celebre in Pakistan and South Asian jihadist circles, was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008.

Two years later, she was sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of American officers in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui is currently being held in a prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Her attorney said she had “absolutely no involvement” in the hostage-taking and convicted her.

Any ties she might have with Akram remained unclear.

Police did not say whether the assault team killed Akram or whether he committed suicide.

FBI Special Agent Matthew DeSarno told reporters in Colleyville on Saturday after the standoff was decisively ended that the investigation “would have global reach.”

He said the suspect’s demands were “focused on an issue that did not specifically threaten the Jewish community.”

Britain’s ambassador to the United States confirmed that the British authorities were “giving our full support to law enforcement in Texas and the United States”.

“We stand with the United States in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate,” Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, said on Twitter.

– ‘Breathtaking’ –

In his statement Sunday, Rabbi Cytron-Walker credited his congregation’s previous security training of the FIB and the Anti-Defamation League, among others, with their survival.

“Without the instructions we received, we would not have been ready to act and flee when the situation arose.” he said of the hostages’ escape.

Other residents of Colleyville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, were still struggling to make sense of the incident the next day.

“Colleyville… It’s one of the safest towns in North Texas,” said Austin Sewell, owner and founder of the North Texas Kings baseball club, whose field is across from the synagogue in a quiet and residential area.

“It’s mind-blowing, to be honest,” he told AFP.

At one point, the standoff involved some 200 local, state and federal law enforcement officers massed around Colleyville. They included an FBI team from Washington.

A Facebook live stream of the congregation’s Shabbat service appeared to capture audio of a man speaking loudly, but did not show the scene inside the building.

She could be heard saying: “You have my sister on the phone” – apparently using the word “sister” figuratively – and “I’m going to die”.

He was also heard saying, “There’s something wrong with America.”

A hostage was released at the start of the clash.

Hours later, after what police said were lengthy negotiations, an elite SWAT team broke into the synagogue and the three remaining hostages were freed.

Nearby reporters said they heard a loud bang – likely a flash grenade used as a distraction – and gunfire.

The siege had sparked a wave of concern from Jewish organizations in the United States.

Biden pledged to “oppose anti-Semitism and the rise of extremism in this country.”

