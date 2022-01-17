Hundreds of British builders are collapsing every month.





Hundreds of UK construction projects go bankrupt every month as material prices rise and the skilled worker pool shrinks since Brexit.

According to recent Insolvency Service data, an average of 266 companies went bankrupt each month for the three months through October, the highest number since pre-pandemic and a 29% increase over the prior period.

Noble Francis, director of economics for the Construction Products Association, said the problem is likely to accelerate for some small specialized subcontractors who have been “fully hit by supply issues.” He said costs continue to rise, delaying projects and affecting revenue streams.

On Friday, PDR Construction took control of a Hull-based builder with 115 employees and sales of £83 million, which has left subcontractors and suppliers facing millions of pounds of unpaid bills.

Despite demand for buildings reaching record levels, supply chain disruptions have hit contractors with rising material costs, including wood, steel and cement. The post-Brexit shortage of skilled workers has also fueled wage hikes.

Homebuilders expect this disruption to increase costs by at least 5%, some of which could be passed on to consumers in the form of housing price inflation.

Larger builders are usually larger, which gives them more bargaining power and helps them navigate the chaos. But small and medium-sized developers have a harder time, according to industry analysts.

The sharp rise in prices for shipping construction products from China over the past 18 months has added to contractor costs. The cost of a 40-foot container from China to Northern Europe was $1,500 in the summer of 2020, but was $14,200 in early January 2022.

Although prices for some commodities have declined over the past few months, the overall cost of materials for the three months to October 2021 was 21% higher than the previous year.

According to figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a shortage of skilled technicians, including carpenters, bricklayers and plasterers, has increased wages by around 6% since Brexit.

Rebecca Dacre, a partner at consulting firm Mazars, said: Supply chain chaos, soaring inflation and disappearing worker pools combine to add to the financial pressures. For some, the burden is so great that it weighs on them.”

A labor shortage could delay construction projects, leaving room for customers to demand compensation from builders, potentially jeopardizing their ability to pay, Dacre added.

The largest company that went bankrupt last year was the privately owned Cleveland Bridge, a 144-year-old steel business. In October, NMCN, previously called North Midland Construction, became the largest publicly traded construction company going bankrupt since government contractor Carillion liquidated in January 2018.

Another problem affecting the company, Dacre said, is overtrading, where contractors are doing too much work too quickly without completing cash flow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/68be174d-3e3b-441f-b72f-2282adc29e7f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos