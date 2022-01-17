Winter storm hits US East Coast, tens of thousands without power | Weather News





The snowstorm disrupted travel and left thousands of people without power, with warnings from Mississippi to Maine.

A massive winter storm has brought snow and ice across the United States, triggering weather warnings in states stretching from Mississippi to Maine, accelerating travel and leaving at least 130,000 people without power as it was moving north.

Winter storm Izzy dumped up to 25cm (10 inches) of snow in parts of North Carolina on Sunday, where two people died after their car went off the road near the state capitol, Raleigh. Local media also reported that the roof of a Brevard College residence hall collapsed under the weight of snow, but no injuries were reported.

In Florida, two tornadoes swept through the southwestern states, one destroying at least 30 mobile homes after touching down nearly three kilometers (two miles) and the other damaging about 25 homes.

Edward Murray, 81, told the Naples Daily News he was inside his mobile home on Sunday morning when a tornado picked it up and threw it at his neighbours’ house. No deaths have been reported in the state.

It is my house that is turned upside down, he told the newspaper. The tornado knocked me off my feet, blew me toward the east wall, and buried me under the sink, refrigerator, kitchen chairs, and everything else.

The governors of Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina all declared states of emergency when the storm hit.

If you are able tonight and tomorrow morning, stay home and off the roads, Kemp said on Twitter. It’s going to be treacherous in a lot of parts of our state.

Across the region, 235,000 people lost power early Sunday, with the bulk of those affected in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. By the end of the day, about 130,000 people remained without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Freezing conditions also hampered travel, with around 3,000 flights within, to or from the United States canceled on Sunday, and more than 8,000 flights delayed, according to FlightAware data.

In total, US media reported that more than 80 million people were under winter weather warnings as the storm headed for the northeastern US and Canada, where snow is expected to turn to ice, sleet and possibly rain on Monday.

A swath of the United States, from the upper Ohio Valley north to the lower Great Lakes region, could expect more than 30 cm (one foot) of snow Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Canada, the storm is expected to dump between 20 and 40 cm (eight to 16 inches) of snow through Monday morning over parts of southern and eastern Ontario, the Canadian province that shares part of its border. with New York State, the government weather agency, Environment Canada, said.

The conditions hit just as schools across Ontario were set to reopen for in-person classes on Monday after the winter break was extended due to the highly contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Meanwhile, most people in the United States have had a long weekend because Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, a federal holiday.

