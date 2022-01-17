Emma Raducanu says struggles after US Open triumph can be ‘big step’ in Australian Open development





Emma Raducanu has played down her poor showing since her stunning US Open title, saying the recent struggles are all part of the learning curve and will make her a better player.

Raducanu has lost in the first round at three of his four WTA tournaments since winning the Grand Slam, including at the Sydney Tennis Classic last week. In fact, she has only won one game against Elena Rybakina in Sydney, losing 6-0, 6-1, having recently recovered from Covid-19.

It means there are huge question marks surrounding her form ahead of the Australian Open, where she faces a tough opener against American Sloane Stephens on Tuesday.

australian open

It won’t change the fact that the 19-year-old will be the subject of much attention and scrutiny after becoming an unlikely star at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu herself doesn’t seem too worried about her recent performances, though.

“I feel like this patch of maybe losing every week is a big step in my development,” Raducanu told PA news agency.

“I think it’s going to make me a stronger and better player in the future because, if I’m constantly shown what’s wrong, then it will kick in and I’ll learn and get even better.”

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a major tournament when she captured the US Open title without dropping a set. It propelled her to instant stardom and earned her the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as well as recognition from Queen Elizabeth II.

But the teenager is careful not to put too much pressure on herself after such a massive – and sudden – breakthrough.

This year, I just want to take advantage of every time I step onto the court and look back at the end of the year and see an uptrend,” she said. I want to look back and be in a better position than I started even though I know there will be ups and downs.

Raducanu will make his Melbourne debut as the No.17 seed, and just being in the main draw is a source of satisfaction for the Briton.

“Last year one of my goals was to try and qualify here, so to be here in the main draw I think is a big achievement,” Raducanu said.

“There are still so many areas of my game that I need to develop. Playing those players who have been doing it for a long time or have more experience on the tour, they are more used to it.

– – –

australian open

australian open

