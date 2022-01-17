US coronavirus: Covid-19 hospitalizations set to rise significantly from already record high in coming weeks, expert says





With available critical care beds dwindling in several states, experts are encouraging Americans to stay vigilant and try to avoid Covid-19 as tough weeks lie ahead. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warns that as rising hospitalizations tend to delay peaks in overall cases, “the next three or four weeks are going to be tough” for the country, which already has more than 156,000 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.

“I expect these numbers to increase significantly. The problem is that we are short of health personnel, we don’t have the personnel. So it’s going to be a challenge for many weeks to come,” Jha told FoxSunday.

While early data from New York, one of the early hotspots of this latest wave, shows promising developments – its test positivity rate is 13%, down from a peak of 23% a few weeks ago, according to Governor Kathy Hochul – the ongoing wave of Omicron infections are expected to peak at different times across the country.

Cases are leveling off and even declining in some areas, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday, but he warns that’s not the case everywhere.

“The challenge is that the whole country is not moving at the same pace. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next few days,” said Murthy to Jake Tapper on CNN. “State of the Union”. The average daily number of new recorded cases of Covid-19 topped 750,000 for the seventh straight day on Sunday, data from Johns Hopkins University showed, meaning Americans at work, school and elsewhere are facing to an increased risk of exposure that is unprecedented during the pandemic. Additionally, the United States has averaged 1,796 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week, according to JHU data.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that the benefits for people at higher risk of serious illness from avoiding this surge means they will have a better ability to fight off the virus as the virus progresses. year progresses.

“I would much rather have my account with Covid after having been vaccinated a number of times, after there are widely accessible oral drugs available to treat this infection, after there are widely accessible monoclonal antibodies to treat her, after the diagnostic tests are stored,” Gottlieb told “Face the Nation” on CBS.

“And those realities will become reality this fall, certainly this summer. So I think people will be in a much better position to deal with this coming fall. I think we should stay vigilant for the next few weeks, try to avoid that infection if you can,” he said.

As the virus spreads, school districts are struggling to keep classrooms open, and some are putting in more safety measures to avoid a return to remote learning. Chicago Public Schools, which canceled classes for days during a recent dispute with the teachers’ union that voted in favor of virtual learning, resumed in-person instruction last week after committed to increasing Covid-19 testing and providing better quality KN95 masks. . Experts have pointed out that more tools are available at this stage of the pandemic than before to help keep schools open. Masks are one of the main ways to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, and in Virginia, at least two school districts will continue to require the use of masks despite an executive order from the newly elected governor of Virginia. State that allows parents to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Beware of Covid-19 testing scams, state officials warn

The Biden administration is taking additional steps to expand access to Covid-19 testing, Murthy told CNN on Sunday, which has been hampered in recent months due to supply not meeting an increase in demand. One billion Covid-19 tests will be available for people to order through a federal website starting Jan. 19, Murthy said, and 50 million tests have been sent to community health centers across the country. Those with private insurance can now get up to eight tests per person per month, he added.

Yet the current lack of test availability in some regions has allowed scammers to take advantage of those in need. Last week, attorneys general in Oregon, New Mexico and Illinois warned consumers against ‘pop-up’ Covid-19 testing sites that could provide false results or skim information personal.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Wednesday that the huge demand for Covid-19 testing is “bringing bad actors and some companies trying to make a quick buck out of the shadows.”

Residents should be “cautious of pop-up testing sites that charge out-of-pocket fees, don’t display logos, don’t disclose the lab performing the test, aren’t affiliated with a known organization, or ask for information.” sensitive, like social security numbers, it’s not necessary for insurance,” Rosenblum said.

Study questions ending isolation after 5 days without a negative test

The availability of tests is essential to help slow the spread of Covid-19, not only to better determine if someone has contracted the virus, but also for those who have it to find out later if they are negative and non-infectious.

Current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people infected with Covid-19 can end isolation after five days if they don’t have symptoms, and should wear a mask around others for at least another five days.

The best approach for someone with access to a test is to use it toward the end of their five-day isolation period, but testing is not mandatory, according to CDC guidelines. But a new study of the infectivity of the Omicron variant reveals that many individuals were still thought to be infectious five days after their infections were initially detected, suggesting that a more cautious approach may be warranted.

Researchers reviewed 10,324 Covid-19 test results from 537 NBA players and other league affiliates, finding 97 confirmed and suspected cases of Omicron.

Among 27 people who tested positive a day or less after a previous negative test, 52% were still believed to be infectious five days after their infection was detected, according to the study. And among 70 people who tested positive two or more days after a previous negative test, 39% were still assumed to be infectious five days after their infection was detected.

Regarding the results of the study, one of the researchers – Nathan Grubaugh from the Yale School of Public Health – said: “The end of isolation on day 5 should include a negative rapid antigen test. Otherwise, isolation should be extended.”

Earlier this month, Gottlieb said that while a certain percentage of people may leave isolation after five days and still be infectious, they are not “driving the pandemic”.

“I think what underlies the CDC recommendation is a recognition that this is an epidemic that is not started – spread, if you will – by people who are diagnosed, isolated for five days and released on the sixth day,” Gottlieb said.

