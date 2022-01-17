London house prices grow faster than most parts of the UK





The London housing market in 2022 had a slow start as bids fell 1.2% from December to January, bringing the average price tag to $629,286.

The cost of homes to market in the capital rose 4.2% over last year, but outpaced the national growth rate of 7.6%.

The economic constraints of buying a home in London, along with competition for space and escape from overseas buyers, investors and students at the peak of the pandemic, are still silencing the market compared to local and rural England.

The time it takes to sell a home in the capital skyrocketed in December, according to Rightmove’s latest Asking Price Index. The period for which properties remain on the market has been increased from 59 November to 63 December, in Scotland to 27 and in the Southwest to 32.

The shortest time from marketing to completion in London during the pandemic was 55 days in July and the longest was 72 days last January.

Knight Frank’s head of residential research, Tom Bill, split London into markets during the Covid-19 crisis. Heading out from Zone 3 to the lush suburbs of Greater London, the market has been very busy with plenty of competition for family homes. We’ve seen people move out of the center and rent out to occupy a strong position to buy. They soon realize that they are one of 20. But this was offset by the more urban part of the capital, where sales are slow, Bill says.

Supply shortages aren’t as severe as London’s popular suburbs, market towns and towns in the rest of the southeast, Bill says, so he’s never seen such a sharp rise in prices in the capital.

The highest rate of increase over the past 12 months was recorded in the family-friendly borough of Bromley, which has 160 parks and many outdoor sports facilities. The asking price was 604,742, up 10.9% over the past 12 months.

The slowest price increase was Camden (-3.6% in 2021).

The buying rush continues in the region.

The housing market across the UK continues to dominate London.

National bids across the region rose 0.3% in January and 7.6% year-over-year, bringing the average price tag to 341,019. This is the highest annual home price increase recorded by LightMove since May 2016.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, the frenzied moving market continues with first-time buyers looking to climb the ladder and families looking to scale up after various lockdowns.

According to the real estate portal, buyer inquiries increased 15% in January of this year, while the number of properties sold per real estate agent fell even further to 12 per broker. This has intensified competition and pushed prices even higher.

Tim Bannister, Director of Rightmove, says the 2021 housing market will be defined by the continued desire of people to move alongside declining home sales, which continues into the new year.

Despite uncertainty from Omicron tensions, interest rate hikes and rising cost of living, 2022 has kicked off well past 2021, agrees Roger Wilkinson of Wilkinson Grant & Co in Exeter.

The largest increase in asking prices over the past year was in the South West, where the average opening price increased by 11.6% to 359,201.

More choices for desperate buyers

As fears over Omicron begin to subside and businesses revise their telecommuting and flexible working policies, more sellers are now showing their homes for sale.

Bannister says New Year sellers have plummeted this year.

Rightmove has an all-time high of boxing day sellers putting their homes on the market. Bannister explains that it will take some time for this updated inventory to reflect in the data, but expects supply to increase further as spring progresses.

It will take some time for this potential new supply to appear on the market. Nearly 40 percent of people who inquire about homes with properties for sale have yet to advertise, he says.

Knight Frank’s Tom Bill says there are early indicators of more supply coming to London through resale and newly built homes in the revitalization area.

