Prince Harry chased by photographers in England worries about his family’s safety

Prince Harry said he was concerned about his family’s safety after being chased by a group of photographers at a charity event with sick children in 2021.

The incident occurred when the Duke of Sussex met sick children at London’s Kew Gardens last summer.

He briefly returned home from Los Angeles on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue, MyLondon reported.

He met critically ill children and teenagers the day before at a WellChild garden party and afternoon tea at the garden.

It is believed that his car was kicked out by paparazzi photographers after he left.

His fears are particularly appalled by the death of Princess Diana, who was being pursued by the press in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal battle with the Interior Ministry over his decision not to pay police protection for his family while in England.

Harry wants to bring his children, Archie and Lillibet, from home to the United States, but his attorney says the house is too dangerous to return home.

Seven-month-old Lilibet has yet to meet her great-grandmother Queen or any other family member in person.

A legal representative for the Duke of Sussexs said he filed the claim for judicial review because he wanted to fund the security on his own rather than demanding that taxpayers bear the cost.

He argued that his US-based personal protection team did not have the necessary jurisdiction abroad or access to UK information needed to keep his family safe.

“Britain will always be the home of Prince Harry and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe,” Duke’s legal representative said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Lack of police protection carries too great a personal risk.

Harry’s fear is particularly poignant given the fact that Harry’s mother died the same way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally finance a private security team for their families, but that security cannot replicate the police protection they need while in the UK.

Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.

The legal representative added: From birth, Prince Harry has inherited security risks throughout his life. He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. It’s not a threat to him or his family either.

I applied for judicial review last September.

After resigning from high-ranking royal positions, Harry and Meghan lost taxpayer-backed police protection.

At one time, their website suggested that the Ministry of Home Affairs should continue protecting families through the Metropolitan Police.

However, they later revealed that they had paid for the security with a private equity fund to move to the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duke revealed that he has signed multimillion-pound contracts with Netflix and Spotify to pay for this security.

The legal representative added: Duke offered to personally pay for British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020. The proposal was rejected.

He is willing to cover the cost of security to avoid charging UK taxpayers. As is widely known, those who have resigned from public office and are at their own risk of intimidation receive free police protection.

Prince Harry’s goal was to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in England so that his children could get to know his homeland.

Security was threatened as there was no police protection while leaving for a charity event on her last visit to England to unveil a statue honoring her deceased mother in July 2021.

After another negotiation attempt was rejected, he requested judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision behind the security process.

A government spokesperson said: The British government’s protective security system is strict and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information about these arrangements. Doing so can compromise integrity and affect personal security.

Nor is it appropriate to comment on the details of the legal process.

Harris, Duke of York’s uncle faces demands to pay for his own safety while the damage from a civil sexual assault case continues.

