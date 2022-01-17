Full payroll and productivity, but 80% of the time





Monday, January 17, 2022 11:58 am

A six-month pilot program, four days a week in the UK, started today.

Participating companies and organizations attempt to work four days a week with no loss of pay to their employees, following the principle of the 100:80:100 model. In return for your commitment, you pay 100% of your salary for 80% of your time. To maintain at least 100% productivity.

The exam was organized by 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with leading think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK campaign and researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

global initiative

The UK pilot runs in parallel with similar programs run by 4 Day Week Global this year in the US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. According to the statement, the governments of Scotland and Spain have also begun piloting a four-day week.

Researchers work with each participating organization to measure the productivity of businesses and their impact on employee well-being, the environment and gender equality.

Many studies show that switching to a four-day work week improves productivity and worker well-being, organizers claim.

In fact, they noted, productivity increased by 40% when Microsoft tried to work four days a week without losing pay at its Japanese office.

In November, Atom Bank became the UK’s largest four-day employer, moving all 430 employees to a four-day, 34-hour workweek without pay cuts.

Joe OConnor, pilot program manager for 4 Day Week Global, said:

“The four-day workweek challenges current work models and helps companies focus more on the output being produced, away from simply measuring how many hours people work. 2022 will be the year that heralds the future of this bold new profession.”

Joe O’Connor

Meanwhile, Brendan Burchell, professor of social sciences at the University of Cambridge, said: “As the social and environmental benefits of shorter working hours become clearer, grassroots support becomes broader and technology becomes available to maintain productivity, more organizations are needed. .To leap forward and put it into practice.”

