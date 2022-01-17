International
Synagogue standoff not an isolated incident for Jewish leaders in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
Within hours of a rabbi and three worshipers being taken hostage at a North Texas synagogue, Jewish leaders in Houston began planning a vigil.
They had wondered if gathering practically on Saturday evening was the right choice. Little did they know at the time that the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville would be freed after a nearly 11-hour standoff. They only imagined the attack could last all night, said Rabbi Scott Hausman-Weiss, who helped with the preparations. There were security measures to consider, even for a Zoom meeting. Yet they wanted to offer comfort to their people.
Congregation Beth Israel worshipers held captive were hundreds of miles away, but the reach of the assault was felt from afar.
Although what happened Saturday in a small town near Fort Worth appears to have been an isolated incident, it was not an isolated event, as American Jews have been publicly targeted and terrorized with increased frequency in recent years. .
They are us. There is no distinction. Wherever they are in danger, we are, Hausman-Weiss, the founding rabbi of Congregation Shma Koleinu, said in an interview Sunday morning, describing the repercussions of attacks on Jewish communities.
On what is regularly observed as a day of rest and worship in Judaism, a man since confirmed by authorities as a British national took hostages during Saturday morning services at the synagogue. The hostages, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, escaped physically unharmed while the hostage taker was killed after a rescue team broke through the building.
Shortly after the news of the hostages’ safety, hundreds of attendees tuned into the Houston Zoom meeting late Saturday night for what turned into a gathering of prayers and thanks. Hausman-Weiss delivered a piece he hoped to uplift a community in pain.
We know that a broken heart can do horrific damage by seeking to be heard, Hausman-Weiss told those gathered. But we will not allow that to break us. We will not allow our determination to uplift all human spirits to be deterred.
The hostage-taking is the latest in a series of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents in Texas and the United States. From October to December, there were at least 10 anti-Semitic incidents in the state, mostly in central Texas, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which advocates for justice for Jewish people.
Last fall, officials investigated a fire that caused approximately $25,000 in damage to an Austin synagogue. It came after students vandalized an Austin high school with swastikas, homophobic language and racist anti-black slurs. Around the same time, about a dozen people unfurled a banner targeting Jews on a freeway overpass in Austin. The banner included a link to a website of an anti-Semitic group which the Anti-Defamation League says includes neo-Nazis. Anti-Semitic flyers were also recently dispersed in various towns and neighborhoods in Hays County, south of Austin.
In the United States in 2021, Jews were threatened and attacked and their places of worship were vandalized. In Los Angeles, a university reacts to a multitude of anti-Semitic remarks made by students. In Tennessee, a high school vice-principal was fired in August and reassigned after posting anti-Semitic messages online.
Even the halls of power have been the subject of such hatred in recent months. Last October, the US State Department found a swastika in one of its elevators.
What is happening today is on a whole different level, when human life is in danger, Renee Lafair, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Austin, said Saturday afternoon, while the hostages were still held captive in Beth Israel. I think when you see a series of anti-Semitic incidents that are increasing in frequency, scale and danger, for a lot of people in the Jewish community, that raises fears of bigger societal issues and reminds of part of our history, so it makes people worried and scared.
When anti-Semitism increases, it is usually a sign of greater issues of hatred and division in society.
Responses to the showdown in Colleyville on Saturday underscored how the sense of danger to other Jewish communities was not as isolated as the hostage-taking in Colleyville appeared to be.
Law enforcement in other Texas communities, including Fort Worth and Harris County, said they are increasing patrols around synagogues. Similar precautionary measures have been taken in major cities like Los Angeles. Other Texas Jewish leaders took to Facebook to alert worshipers. Rabbi Mara Nathan of San Antonios Beth-El Temple wrote that while the Colleyville hostage-taking seemed like an isolated event perpetuated by a single actor, they would maintain a heightened sense of security.
Conversations about safety around places of worship have taken place in recent years in the shadow of deadly attacks, such as the 2018 shooting at Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh, in which a gunman shouted anti-Semitic slurs opened fire inside the synagogue and killed 11 worshippers.
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Cytron-Walker, the rabbi of Colleyville, said several safety courses he and his congregation had taken were the reason he and other hostages survived.
During the last hour of our hostage crisis, the shooter grew increasingly belligerent and threatening, Cytron-Walker said. Without the instruction we received, we would not have been ready to act and flee when the situation arose.”
Local Dallas television station WFAA captured video showing people running out of a synagogue door, followed by a man, who appears to be holding a gun, who opens the same door and then the closes.
News reports said the hostage taker had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is in federal prison in Texas after being convicted of attempting to kill US soldiers, although a Siddiqui lawyer has since condemned any violence perpetrated in his name. FBI officials said the hostage taker was singularly focused on one issue and not specifically tied to the Jewish community.
But the hostage takers’ decision to choose a synagogue as a place to carry out their demands cannot be divorced from anti-Semitism, Jewish leaders in Texas said Sunday.
The phrase was not anti-Semitic, but it was based on some concept of anti-Semitism, said Rabbi Joshua Fixler, associate rabbi at Congregation Emanu El in Houston.
I think there can sometimes be a dismissal of anti-Semitism as a less serious concern than other issues and other hatreds and that’s one of the things that drives Jews to continue to be threatened by anti-Semitism, Fixler said.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden called the Colleyville hostage-taking an act of terror and denounced acts motivated by anti-Semitism. Governor Greg Abbott did not explicitly denounce anti-Semitism immediately after the attack, although he announced the hostages’ escape Saturday night in a Twitter post, saying prayers had been answered. On Sunday, Abbott also said on Twitter that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
On Sunday, Jewish leaders in Texas acknowledged that renewed fear over the hostage situation could affect the willingness of worshipers to return to in-person services. It would take time to understand the full impact on their congregations and communities and the work that would be required to support them, they said.
It’s a day of both gratitude and acknowledgment of layered feelings of fear, said Rabbi Kim Herzog Cohen of Temple Emanu-El Dallas. I think we need to continue to support each other and the incredible wisdom of our faith traditions to guide us in how we can give each other courage and speak the truth from our souls and hearts to understand what are systemic reasons [behind why] extremism and hatred can grow.
The scope of the Saturday hostage takings has already extended beyond Texas and even the United States.
“Once again, Jews have been attacked simply for being Jews,” Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Canadian Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said in a statement. , incidents like this have a serious impact on Jews around the world who will emerge from the Sabbath this week with two thoughts: one of horror and concern for their fellow Jews and the other of relief that this week, this it was not their synagogue that was targeted.
Mitchell Ferman contributed to this report.
Disclosure: Facebook financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2022/01/16/texas-synagogue-jewish-leaders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022