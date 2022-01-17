US runs into old Germany problem as it tries to squeeze Russia





(Bloomberg) – When Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Russia this week, she will be following a path well charted by German officials, and one shown may lead to friction with its biggest Western ally.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

As US President Joe Bidens’ administration seeks to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, doubts are being cast over Germany’s willingness to take on President Vladimir Putin. Baerbock’s task will be to demonstrate that any question about the resolution of the new government in Berlin is misplaced.

His meeting in Moscow on Tuesday with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov is part of a long tradition of German-Russian diplomacy which has sometimes seemed to the outside world to favor unusually close relations.

Today, Germany’s desire to impose severe sanctions, the cohesion of the tripartite coalition led by the Chancellor of the Social Democratic Party Olaf Scholz, and above all its position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are all subjects of conjecture. Some U.S. officials are talking about a German problem as a result, according to two people familiar with the thinking of Biden administrations.

In Germany, a considerable part of the public believes that Russia should be granted an exclusive zone of influence in exchange for maintaining gas supplies, Stefanie Babst, a former senior NATO official, wrote in an article. for the German Council on Foreign Relations.

The government denies that there is a break with the United States over Russia. Certainly, a majority of Germans want Nord Stream 2 to start shipping gas from Russia to Germany, according to a poll published on January 6. Yet only 17% of respondents see Russia as a trustworthy partner. Total trade between Germany and Russia was worth some $90 billion in 2013 before Russia’s annexation of Crimea led to sanctions. It had halved in 2020.

The story continues

Yet even the perception of German dithering has some analysts warning of an impending showdown with Washington.

The situation has echoes of four decades ago, when West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl pushed back against Ronald Reagan over the US president’s efforts to confront what he called the Evil Empire. This too included a German refusal to cancel a gas pipeline. Two Allies in Trouble was on the front page of Newsweek at the time.

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has emphasized unity with allies and partners to confront Russia over its military buildup, including working together to impose severe economic costs should it invade Ukraine.

However, a former official linked to the current US administration said a point of concern was how much Germany would be on board in terms of potential retaliation against Russia. The fact is that Europe is more strongly tied to Russia economically and culturally than to the United States, so the calculation is different, said Nils Schmid, SPD spokesman for foreign policy in the German parliament, the Bundestag .

It’s easy for the United States to call on Germany to take a tougher line, Schmid said. The West must ask itself if it is ready to pay the economic price, including a possible energy boycott. There are good reasons not to, he said.

Read more: Putin’s troops would get no cheers in this once pro-Russian city

Questions persist about unity on Russian policy within the coalition that took office on December 8. Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens, has been more critical of Moscow in public than Scholz, whose Social Democrats enjoyed a historic closeness to Russia.

Nothing has done more to restore Berlin’s reputation for warm relations with Moscow than Nord Stream 2, which awaits certification from German authorities just as Europe is grappling with an energy price crisis. Supplies via the new route could help mitigate this.

But its status as a political project was secured from the outset when the first Nord Stream was championed by SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. He joined the board of Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC a few months after leaving office in 2005. The United States says Nord Stream 2 gives Russia a stranglehold on European energy security.

QuicktakeWhy tensions between Ukraine and Putin’s Russia are so hard to defuse

The threat of US sanctions was lifted after Biden and Merkel struck a deal last summer in which Germany agreed to act to ensure Russia would not use it or any pipelines for aggressive political ends. Scholz was less explicit in linking the fate of the pipelines to the current standoff, saying only that any violation of Ukraine’s borders would carry serious consequences.

Still, Schmid, the SPD lawmaker, said the chancellor was ready to consider action against Nord Stream 2 if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Juergen Trittin, Green MP and veteran of the Schroeder government, said Baerbock and Scholz had made it clear that cooperation with Russia on energy issues was at risk if Putin used energy as a weapon, which there is currently no no indication.

Germany’s ties to Russia are rooted in a long shared history that helps explain its approach today. At the height of the Cold War in 1963, the social democrat Egon Bahr proposed measures that would form the basis of Ostpolitik, the policy of rapprochement with the East championed by West German Chancellor Willy Brandt and followed by the successive governments.

Among its facets were the emphasis on peace, realism, critical dialogue with Russia and the role of economic relations. These central themes have lost none of their relevance today, according to Ulrich Kuehn, a political scientist who wrote an article in 2016 entitled: The conflict over Ukraine: what we can learn from Egon Bahr.

I would say Nord Stream 2 is part of a fairly long tradition of German Chancellors doing business with the Russians/Soviets, Kuehn said. This is sometimes what may seem dubious from Washington’s point of view. Still, he said, from a German perspective it seems pretty consistent.

Putin regularly references Bahr’s ideas, most recently at his annual press conference last month. In an interview with the German weekly Die Zeit published in June, the Russian leader said that Bahr had proposed a radical restructuring of the entire European security system after German unification, involving both the USSR and the United States. But no one in the USSR, the United States or Europe was ready to listen to him.

The most striking historical parallel to the current situation dates back to the early 1980s, when the Greens emerged as a protest movement and led opposition to the stationing of US nuclear missiles in West Germany. The Helmut Schmidt SPD-led government wavered in its commitment to deployment, and the United States feared that Bonn was drifting out of its neutral orbit.

The arrival in October 1982 of Kohl at the head of a coalition led by the conservatives was welcomed with relief by the Reagan administration. Only Kohl and his foreign minister, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, have chosen a policy of detente with Moscow.

In a contemporary article titled West Germany: Reliable Partner? Historian Wolfgang Schlauch reports how, more than any other issue, tensions were caused by the construction of a gas pipeline linking Siberia to Western Europe. Where West Germany viewed the pipeline as a stabilizing factor in relations with the East, the Reagan administration saw the potential for disruption of Soviet supplies and influence and offered to ship American coal as an alternative.

US sanctions were applied and then dropped after Washington realized that transatlantic relations were at their lowest point in years. Kohl pushed the missile deployment through the Bundestag, but held firm on the pipeline.

Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council, sees historic change today under the leadership of a new generation of German politicians who take reunification for granted and understanding of Russia diminished. Even so, he said, I don’t think there will be an acute crisis and Germany will turn its back entirely on Russia.

For Trittin of the Greens, differences with Washington on relations with Moscow are inevitable: Europeans must continue to live with Russia.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/u-hits-old-germany-problem-050011394.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos